Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) reports earnings

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA-5.57% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Tyra's focus on developing precision medicines targeting Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, with three clinical-stage programs: TYRA-300, TYRA-200, and TYRA-430.

TYRA-300 is being evaluated in three Phase 2 studies for metastatic urothelial carcinoma, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and pediatric achondroplasia.

TYRA-200 is in a Phase 1 study for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, targeting FGFR2-driven cancers resistant to previous FGFR inhibitors.

TYRA-430 is designed for hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors with FGF/FGFR pathway aberrations, with a Phase 1 study expected to start in the second quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses increased to $80.1 million in 2024 from $62.5 million in 2023, attributed to clinical trial progression and headcount growth.

General and administrative expenses rose to $24.1 million from $17.4 million, driven by increased personnel costs and public company expenses.

Tyra reported a net loss of $86.5 million for 2024, compared to $69.1 million in 2023, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $341.4 million at year-end.

The company anticipates its existing cash resources will fund operations through at least 2027, with plans to continue advancing its clinical and preclinical programs.

Tyra's strategy includes leveraging its SNÅP platform for drug design, expanding its pipeline, and focusing on FGFR biology to address unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Tyra Biosciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.