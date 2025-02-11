Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst

Personal Finance

The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst

Budgeting isn't always easy, but some cities excel at it while others struggle

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Images By Tang Ming Tung (Getty Images)

With inflation, a housing crisis, and wage stagnation, budgeting isn’t easy for many Americans. And in some cities, residents are having particular trouble.

WalletHub tried to figure out where people were the best and worst at budgeting by looking at data. It compared the 150 most populous cities, plus two of the most populous cities in each state, looking at spending, debt, credit, and savings across a variety of metrics. It also compared bankruptcy and foreclosure rates, total non-mortgage debt, credit utilization rates, percentage of unbanked householders, average credit scores, delinquency rates, and much more.

“Creating a budget is essential because it helps you avoid overspending and enables you to meet your financial goals like paying off debt, building an emergency fund or saving for retirement,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Budgeting can also improve your credit score by helping you develop responsible financial habits, and can make it easier to catch fraud.”

Continue reading to see which cities have the best budgeters — and which have the worst.

5th Best: San Jose, California

5th Best: San Jose, California

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)
4th Best: Pearl City, Hawaii

4th Best: Pearl City, Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Screenshot: Google Maps
3rd Best: Honolulu, Hawaii

3rd Best: Honolulu, Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Mark Sun / 500px (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Fremont, California

2nd Best: Fremont, California

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Sean Duan (Getty Images)
Best: Seattle, Washington

Best: Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: @ Didier Marti (Getty Images)
5th Worst: New Orleans, Louisiana

5th Worst: New Orleans, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Atlantide Phototravel (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Jackson, Mississippi

4th Worst: Jackson, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: SeanPavonePhoto (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Gulfport, Mississippi

3rd Worst: Gulfport, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Anthony Pollard / 500px (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Memphis, Tennessee

2nd Worst: Memphis, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
Worst: Shreveport, Louisiana

Worst: Shreveport, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
