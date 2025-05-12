10 cities where electric bills will spike the most this summer

High summer temperatures means more energy usage — and for some people, the cost of cooling their home might soon spike.

Recent data from Arbor, a tech company that finds the lowest electric rates to save you money on monthly bills, found cities where rates are expected to be hiked before summer.

“Big jumps in electricity prices are coming June 1,” Arbor said. That’s thanks to “electricity demand from data centers and AI, along with extreme temperatures and frequent heat waves,” the company said. The increasing demand is outpacing the production of new and greener energy sources, leading to higher prices for consumers.

But if you’re stressed about paying your AC bill, you might not be stuck. The areas listed below have deregulated electricity markets, meaning there might be competitive third-party rates available that could save you check, Arbor said.

Continue reading to see the 10 cities where rates are set to increase the most, according to the report.