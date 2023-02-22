Ukraine to ask G7 leaders for more military equipment on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion

On the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Friday (Feb. 24), leaders of G7 nations will hold a virtual summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid concern that Russia could mark the anniversary with a major new offensive.

Zelenskyy is expected to ask G7 leaders for more military equipment, such as fighter jets, an ongoing demand that has recently dominated talks with foreign leaders. Ukraine’s military leaders worry Russia will use the anniversary date to launch a major new offensive. The summit is part of the run-up to this year’s in-person G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

US president Joe Biden agreed to send tanks to Ukraine last month, but not fighter jets—a position criticized by US opposition leaders.



“How can you call this war by Russia a crime against humanity … and not give the victim of their crime against humanity the defensive weapons they need to stop the crime?” Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said in an interview with ABC News earlier this week. “We need to start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 now.”

Pro-Ukraine rallies planned around the world

On a grassroots level, Ukrainians living abroad have organized rallies in 38 countries on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The organizers, many of whom are refugees fleeing the invasion, hope to inspire continued international support for the war effort.

The international Ukrainian solidarity movement compiled a list of over 250 rallies planned for Feb. 24 and 25.

Biden visits Kyiv as domestic support for military aid slips

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday (Feb 21), traveling by train from Poland to meet with Zelenskyy and commemorate the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said outside Mariinsky Palace during the visit. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

Biden’s trip came at a pivotal time for the Ukrainian army, which is pressing its Western allies to provide more military support. While Biden has pledged to stick with the Ukrainian cause for “as long as it takes,” domestic support for military aid has waned since the start of the war last spring.

Last week, an Associated Press poll showed that roughly half of Americans support the US sending weapons to Ukraine, with a 48% approval rate of Biden’s current policy. Of those polled, 29% said they were opposed and 23% had no opinion. This figure is down from last spring when a similar poll showed 60% of Americans supported providing weapons to the country.





Which countries have sent military aid to the Ukrainian army?



