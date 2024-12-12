United Airlines will let passengers share AirTag locations to find lost baggage

United Airlines (UAL+5.27% ) is rolling out a new update to its app that could help passengers track down their bags after landing. The company announced Thursday that its customers will be able to share the location of Apple (AAPL+1.48% ) AirTags with the United app.

“For years, every customer has been able to track the journey of their bag through the United app as it is scanned on and off the plane, and previously, they didn’t have a way to directly share their AirTag information with our baggage team,” said David Kinzelman, United’s chief customer officer, in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Now, Apple’s new Share Item Location feature will help customers travel with even more confidence, knowing they have another way to access to their bag’s precise location with AirTag or their Find My accessory of choice.”

United says that flyers will be able to share an AirTag’s location as part of a lost baggage report. This will ping a spot on an interactive map to help find the misplaced item. The feature will only be available for mobile devices running iOS 18.2 or later.

This isn’t the first big tech announcement United has made this year. In September, the carrier announced that all of its planes would offer free Wi-Fi connectivity by the end of next year. It will do that by connecting its entire fleet to the satellite network of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet company.