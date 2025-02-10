United Express Inc (UNXP) reports earnings

In This Story UNXP 0.00%

United Express Inc (UNXP0.00% ) . has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a decrease in cash to $2,000 from $15,602 at the beginning of the period. The company's total assets were reported at $13,711,307.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $39,232, down from $163,635 in the same period the previous year. The decrease is attributed to reduced logistics services revenue.

Advertisement

Operating expenses for the quarter were $7,785, compared to $2,134,087 in the same quarter of the previous year. The prior period included consultancy fees of $2,114,000.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $22,565 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $2,003,427 for the same period in the previous year.

Advertisement

United Express Inc. acquired assets from Jebour Two Limited, including a Nevada State Athletic Commission Professional Promoter license and media rights, in exchange for shares issued to Jebour Two Limited shareholders.

The company does not have sufficient cash on hand to meet working capital needs and may require additional financing.

Advertisement

United Express Inc. is not currently a party to any material legal proceedings. The company has not identified any significant changes to its risk factors since its last annual report.

The company has no off-balance-sheet arrangements and is not subject to mine safety regulations.

Advertisement

United Express Inc. has not issued any new shares or incurred any new debt during the reporting period.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the United Express Inc quarterly 10-Q report dated February 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.