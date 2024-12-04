UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York

UnitedHealthcare (UNH+0.75% ) CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Police Department.

The New York Post, citing local police, reported that Thompson was attacked as he left the Hilton (HLT-1.77% ) hotel in Manhattan just before 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a press conference. “It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes.”

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that he had been receiving threats ahead of the conference.

“There had been some threats,” she said. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

UnitedHealthcare is a division of UnitedHealth Group and the largest private health insurer in the U.S. Its biggest business, UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, serves more than 29 million Americans through health benefit plans.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was wearing a mask and a gray backpack and rode a bicycle, according to a police poster. According to the department, he was last seen in Central Park.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him,” UnitedHealth Group said in a statement, adding that it is working with local police. “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

The attack came shortly before UnitedHealth was scheduled to begin its annual investor conference at 8 a.m. ET. A little more than an hour later, the company said it would end the event early, citing a medical emergency involving a team member.

“Some of you may know we’re dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members,” a UnitedHealth Group representative said at the conference. “And as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I’m sure you’ll understand.”