How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market

Just four health insurance companies control an astonishing 50% of the market

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Image: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)

Over the past few years the health insurance industry has experienced a series of major mergers and acquisitions, further consolidating power into the hands of a few dominant companies — leaving Americans with fewer options.

Advertisement

In 2018, CVS Health (CVS) acquired Aetna. That same year Cigna (CI) bought Express Scripts and in 2023, Kaiser Permanente merged with Geisinger.

As of 2023, just four health insurers control a staggering 50% of the market, while six companies account for 30% of all healthcare spending in the United States.

While these mergers have boosted profits for these companies, they also, in some cases, raised premiums for consumers.

Here is a ranking of the largest health insurance companies by market share:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Centene, BS of California, BCBS of Michigan, BCBS of Florida — 2%

Centene, BS of California, BCBS of Michigan, BCBS of Florida — 2%

Image for article titled The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Centene (CNC), Blue Shield of California, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan, and BCBS of Florida each hold 2% of the market.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Kaiser Permanente — 7%

Kaiser Permanente — 7%

Image for article titled The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market
Image: Etienne Laurent (Getty Images)

Kaiser Permanente, which merged with Geisinger in 2023, has a market share of 7%

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) — 7%

Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) — 7%

Image for article titled The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market
Image: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)

Health Care Service Corporation, which generated $54 billion in revenue in 2023, controls 7% of the market.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Cigna — 11%

Cigna — 11%

Image for article titled The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Cigna, which bought Express Scripts and in 2023, holds 11% of the market.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

CVS Health (Aetna) — 12%

CVS Health (Aetna) — 12%

Image for article titled The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

CVS Health, the parent company of Aetna, controls 12% of the market.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Elevance Health — 12%

Elevance Health — 12%

Image for article titled The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Elevance Health (ELV), formerly known as Anthem, comes in second place in the ranking, holding 12% of the market.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

UnitedHealth Group – 15%

UnitedHealth Group – 15%

Image for article titled The 7 biggest health insurance companies that control almost 75% of the market
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), the parent of United Healthcare, is the largest health insurance company in the U.S. with a market cap north of $500 billion. It serves more than 29 million Americans and controls 15% of the market.

Advertisement

9 / 9