What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Cars

Sometimes a car can be so good to drive or so pretty to look at, you'll forget it's a pain to own

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
Image for article titled 16 unreliable cars that just might be worth the headache
Photo: epochellipse

Some cars are just total pains to own. They could break down all the time, be impractical for daily life or any number of other headaches, but sometimes it’s worth it. Sometimes a car is so good to drive or nice to look at or historically significant that owners will look past the fact they are a mess in every other way. That’s what led me to our question from last week.

I wanted to know what unreliable cars are worth the headache, and you folks brought some real winners to the table. We’ve got everything from weird French cars, to high-tech, over-engineered German vehicles and British classics. Basically, there’s a little something for everyone on this list.

If anything, hearing personal stories from you all about how much time, effort and money you put into these cars is sort of heartwarming. I love when someone loves their car, for better or worse.

Anyway, why don’t we talk a look at the deeply unreliable cars your fellow Jalops think are worth the headache?

E81 BMW 8 Series

E81 BMW 8 Series

E81 BMW 8 Series
Photo: BMW

If i had Powerball winnings I would get one of these with some amazing period correct stereo system and drive towards the sunset.

The original 8 Series really is one of the best looking vehicles of all time. It’s iconic in every sense of the word. Who cares if the V8 and V12 motors are time bombs that’ll ruin you?

Submitted by: the_AUGHT

Alfa Romeo In General

Alfa Romeo In General

Alfa Romeo Milano
Photo: Alfa Romeo

I have never heard anyone regret owning an Alfa. Regret getting a bad example and not doing their research, yes, but they never regret having the car, even if it never got unhooked from the tow truck. Everyone of them say they would do it again, now that they have wisdom, experience, and money.

I would really like to own an Alfa Romeo one day. I feel like they speak to my s—head sensibilities.

Submitted by: hoser68

Audi S5

Audi S5

Audi S5
Photo: Audi

My current ride: 2009 Audi S5 6MT. I bought it a year ago with 110K miles. I’ve had to replace oil seals, control arms, starter motor, engine mount, tires (ok that was my fault for not realizing they were 7yo and summer only) and this week the lower expansion tank pipe just snapped. $50 dollar part. Wife has called it my midlife money pit. I don’t disagree.

But every damn time I walk up to that car I’m in love with its shape. Then I start it up and take off and we talk about lust!

I am amazed at how well the A5/S5/RS5 have aged. I mean, the brand-new versions of these cars still look pretty much like the original. Just a wonderful piece of design.

Submitted by: Monsterajr

Jaguar E-Type

Jaguar E-Type

Jaguar E-Type
Photo: Jaguar

A former boss had a Jaguar E-type, finicky ass car in so many different ways, but damn was it pretty and it sounded fantastic. Was totally worth the trouble to him.

Yes, one of the most beautiful cars ever made is worth the maintenance headache.

Submitted by: CitronC

Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon

Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon

Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

These are actually not that expensive to get into but for good reason. On my 2013 with 78k mi:

OIL IN THE ENGINE WIRING HARNESS + things ruined by said oil

Timing Cover Leak

Turbo Coolant Lines

Coolant Pipe at rear of engine

Rear Airmatic Issues

Catalytic Converters

Park Button Failure (As in you can’t put it into ‘Park’)

Seat Release Handles that make the wagon part useful constantly break

MCT Transmission feels like it is broken at city speeds (but that’s just how it is)

It tricks you into not giving up with that glorious V8 noise and brutal performance.

That said, I stuck around as long as I could and gave up late last year. Once my mechanic told me that the oil in the wiring harness was likely a cyclical maintenance item I was out.

You are literally so strong for dealing with all of these faults. Though, I’m sure it’s worth it to have a huge V8 and tons of room for all your s—.

Submitted by: AnalogDialog

British Leyland Junk

British Leyland Junk

Austin Healey
Photo: Austin Healey

Any vehicle produced under British Leyland. Jaguar, MG, Land Rover, Austin Healey. or just any vehicle that relies on Lucas electricals.

The British were really asleep at the wheel for this entire time period, weren’t they? Good thing a lot of these BL cars were charming, otherwise they’d be completely gone by now.

Submitted by: ikaiyoo

De Tomaso Pantera

De Tomaso Pantera

De Tomaso Pantera
Photo: De Tomaso

Early 70's Italian manufacturing quality—just as “good” as Brit builds of the day. Rust issues which will have you chasing sheet metal cancer all over the car.

But hey, there’s an American V8 right behind you for great oomph and the styling kicks ass to this day—even still gives the C8 Vette a run for the money in the styling department. So gorgeous—would love to own if I had Leno money—despite the inevitable headaches.

The Pantera was so sick. We need to do more weird s— like these in the present.

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Mazda RX-8

Mazda RX-8

Mazda RX-8
Photo: Mazda

Ugly? Yes. Thirsty? Yes. Slow? Yes. Unreliable? Yes. Underpowered? Yes. (uh, coincidentally, those could all be used to describe me).

But rewarding? A resounding yes.

I still remember “the drive” I took in 2013 with my manual-swapped standard power (4 port) 2005 RX8. It was like all the stars and planets aligned and gave me the perfect drive on the perfect day on the (nearest) perfect road with zero breakdowns and zero traffic.

In an instant, all of my frustrations with the car went completely out the window and I fell in love with it all over again.

Knowing nothing could ever match that moment again*, I sold it.

*because the day after that drive the engine refused to hot start (again) due to low compression (again), so I replaced the engine (again) and offloaded it before it failed a third time.

When I was a kid, the RX-8 was such a dream car for me. I thought they looked so sick. It’s a shame to find out they were all unreliable nightmares.

Submitted by: OldManMcKenna

Jaguar XJ-S V12 Convertible

Jaguar XJ-S V12 Convertible

Jaguar XJ-S V12 Convertible
Photo: epochellipse

I just couldn’t ever catch up on everything that needed to be addressed. But it was a GT. Long and low and the engine sounded like an ocean wave. My favorite thing to do was drive about 75 on the highway and hit the gas. The thing wouldn’t even bother to downshift it would just accelerate like it was saying “Yeah, I’ve got a lot more.” It was hilarious to me that I’d turn the key and nothing at all would happen for about 3 seconds. I asked my mechanic if it need a new starter and he said nah that’s just how long it takes. I lost it in a divorce, or I don’t think I ever would have sold it. I still have the BBS RS wheels I picked up off of German Ebay just in case something something.

I don’t know why, but these XJSs never really did anything for me. I’m glad you like it though! I’m not here to yuck on anyone’s yum.

Submitted by: epochellipse

E60 BMW M5

E60 BMW M5

E60 BMW M5
Photo: BMW

The failures are well known. But they’re mostly fixable. The prices aren’t where I’d expect them to be for a V10 4-door super car, so it’s really tempting. Really, really tempting. I wouldn’t depend on it for long drives, so maybe it’ll be fine!

One of these M5s with a six-speed manual is going to be worth a lot of money one day. Who cares if all of that cash will be spent just on keeping it alive?

Submitted by: dolsh

Citroën SM

Citroën SM

Citroën SM
Photo: Citroën

I would imagine the Citroen SM should be somewhere on this list. I certainly want one

My God, the SM is absolutely gorgeous and so fantastically weird. It’s gotta be worth the nightmare of keeping it alive.

Submitted by: XL500

Range Rover

Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover
Photo: Land Rover

Range Rovers - though mine (‘01 P38a HSE) was not unreliable. Some minor issues over the years I had it, but it was 15 years old and had 150K on it. It was no worse than the similar aged Volvos I have owned.

They can do 90% of what an S-class does, and 90% of what a Jeep does, while making you feel like royalty as you waft past the great unwashed in quiet elegance.

The P38 is probably worth the maintenance headache that comes with it. However, the L322 is absolutely worth it. Every day I struggle to not buy one. It’s a real issue for me.

Submitted by: krhodes1

Nissan 280ZX

Nissan 280ZX

Nissan 280ZX
Photo: Nissan

My friend has a 280ZX that he has a love/hate relationship with. It always seems to be leaking some kind of fluid, and it doesn’t help that he put a turbo on it and advanced the valve timing. Still loves it though.

My dad had a 280ZX years ago that was stolen right in front of his house on Long Island. he still talks about it all the time. That makes me think it’s probably worth the headache.

Submitted by: revivetheevo

Alfa Romeo Spider

Alfa Romeo Spider

Alfa Romeo Spider
Photo: Alfa Romeo

105/115 Alfa Romeo Spider. Electrical is always a bit icky, something always is not working, and you can hear them rust at night, and they will ruin your life, but they are the most romantic car ever made, and totally worth it.

I also love “The Graduate.”

Submitted by: jb21

R53 Mini Cooper S

R53 Mini Cooper S

R53 Mini Cooper S
Photo: Mini

Nothings beats the supercharger whine and good examples can be found quite cheap.

As an old BMW owner, I can tell you right now this thing will ruin your life with tiny, constant issues. However the original “new” Mini is fantastic.

Submitted by: nickored

Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic

Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic

Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic
Photo: Bugatti

Bugatti Atlantic. Costs a ton to keep on the road enough for 10k-15k miles/ year as a daily driver, but it’s worth it for the style.

I know it’ll cost a lot, but I do feel like an Atlantic is a sound investment. If you’ve got the cash, I think it’s worth it.

Submitted by: neverspeakawordagain

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

