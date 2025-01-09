Kylie Jenner, Michael Jordan and others with multi-million dollar mansions that sat on the market for years

Alec Baldwin purchased this property for $1.75 million in 1996. Decades later, the actor has spent years trying to sell his clearly beloved property.

“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” Baldwin said in a video attached to the property’s real estate listing. “You just can’t get this here anymore. You can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett, at least that I know of.”

In recent years, however, Baldwin has dealt with personal and legal challenges, including accidentally fatally shooting a crew member with a prop gun, mistakenly loaded with live bullets, on the set of his film “Rust” in 2021.

Baldwin first listed the property for $29 million a year after the shooting incident, and the beach house has gone on and off the market ever since. Some experts attribute his inability to sell the property to the stigma surrounding the “Rust” shooting.

“The celebrity connection is likely a drawback for most buyers in this case,” Jenny Lenz, managing director of Dolly Lenz Real Estate, told Realtor.com.

“Typically, a property associated with an A-list star would command a premium. However, given the negative publicity surrounding [him] at the moment, [his] connection and active participation in marketing the home is probably a detriment and clients have suggested it has an ‘ick’ factor.”