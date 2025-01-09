Kylie Jenner, Michael Jordan and others with multi-million dollar mansions that sat on the market for years

Owning a mansion might seem like a dream come true for the average person – who among us hasn’t spent an afternoon browsing Zillow (ZG) listings and imagining what life might be like living on a palatial property?
But for some poor, unfortunate millionaires and billionaires, owning a multi-million dollar home can come at a cost. Namely, paying property taxes for years on unwanted houses that they just can’t seem to sell.
Negative press attention, hyper-customized properties, and unreasonably high asking prices can all contribute to the ultra-wealthy spending years attempting to offload an unwanted mansion. Continue reading to see five multi-million dollar houses that sat on the market for years.