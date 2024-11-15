Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Airlines

The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted

Americans are divided about which airlines' pilots they trust in the cockpit

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Chris Sattlberger (Getty Images)

Flying via commercial airlines is incredibly safe — but plenty of people still don’t trust the pilots in the cockpit.

Advertisement

Jettly, a private jet rental company, surveyed 1,000 Americans and asked them about their trust in commercial and private pilots.

Trust in pilots by gender was pretty equal across the board, with 81% saying they trust male and female pilots equally, 4% saying they trust female pilots more, and 16% saying they trust male pilots more.

Jettfly found that 12% of Americans said recent incidents on commercial flights have reduced their trust in pilots, although trust is still strong. And Americans who have flown private before are three times more likely to trust private pilots over commercial ones.

But perhaps the most interesting part of Jettly’s numbers was how Americans’ trust in pilots is directly based on which airline they work for.

Check out which pilots from 10 ten major U.S. airlines Americans trust the most — and the least:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th most trusted: JetBlue Airways

5th most trusted: JetBlue Airways

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th most trusted: Southwest

4th most trusted: Southwest

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd most trusted: United

3rd most trusted: United

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd most trusted: American

2nd most trusted: American

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Most trusted: Delta

Most trusted: Delta

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: James D. Morgan (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th least trusted: Alaska

5th least trusted: Alaska

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th least trusted: Hawaiian

4th least trusted: Hawaiian

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd least trusted: Frontier

3rd least trusted: Frontier

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Michael Francis McElroy (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd least trusted: Spirit

2nd least trusted: Spirit

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Least trusted: Allegiant

Least trusted: Allegiant

Image for article titled The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted
Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12