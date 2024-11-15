The 5 airlines with the most trusted pilots in America — and the 5 with the least trusted

Flying via commercial airlines is incredibly safe — but plenty of people still don’t trust the pilots in the cockpit.

Jettly, a private jet rental company, surveyed 1,000 Americans and asked them about their trust in commercial and private pilots.

Trust in pilots by gender was pretty equal across the board, with 81% saying they trust male and female pilots equally, 4% saying they trust female pilots more, and 16% saying they trust male pilots more.

Jettfly found that 12% of Americans said recent incidents on commercial flights have reduced their trust in pilots, although trust is still strong. And Americans who have flown private before are three times more likely to trust private pilots over commercial ones.

But perhaps the most interesting part of Jettly’s numbers was how Americans’ trust in pilots is directly based on which airline they work for.

Check out which pilots from 10 ten major U.S. airlines Americans trust the most — and the least: