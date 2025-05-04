The 5 airports with the highest domestic airfares in America — and the 5 with the lowest

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The average price of a ticket ranges by hundreds of dollars depending on which U.S. airport you use

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

The price of a plane ticket can feel completely arbitrary: One day a flight costs $350, a week later it jumps to $450, and a month after that it might drop to $300. Because complicated algorithms govern pricing, it’s often hard to tell if you’re getting a good deal.

But a new study reveals that how much you pay for a domestic flight is often determined by the airport from which you depart. Finance Buzz analyzed data from the 45 busiest airports in America and ranked them based on the average price of a flight.

While it found the average price of a flight decreased by 2.3% from 2023 to 2024, it also uncovered major differences in prices by location.

Continue reading to see which airports in the U.S. have the most expensive domestic plane tickets — and the least expensive.

5th Most Expensive: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

5th Most Expensive: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City was ranked the fifth most expensive airport for departures, with an average flight costing $427.

4th Most Expensive: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

4th Most Expensive: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Photo: Emily Elconin / Stringer (Getty Images)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan was ranked the fourth most expensive, with the average flight costing $432.

3rd Most Expensive: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

3rd Most Expensive: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Photo: George Frey / Stringer (Getty Images)

Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah was ranked the third most expensive, with the average flight costing $434.

2nd Most Expensive: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

2nd Most Expensive: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

San Francisco International Airport in California was ranked the second most expensive, with the average flight costing $453.

Most Expensive: Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Most Expensive: Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia was ranked the most expensive, with the average flight costing $490.

5th Cheapest: Oakland International Airport (OAK)

5th Cheapest: Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Oakland International Airport in California was ranked the fifth cheapest, with the average flight costing $319.

4th Cheapest: Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

4th Cheapest: Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Chicago Midway International Airport in Illinois was ranked the fourth cheapest, with the average flight costing $307.

3rd Cheapest: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

3rd Cheapest: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada was ranked the third cheapest, with the average flight costing $285.

2nd Cheapest: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

2nd Cheapest: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Photo: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / Stringer (Getty Images)

Orlando International Airport in Florida was ranked the second cheapest, with the average flight costing $276.

Cheapest: Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Cheapest: Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Florida was ranked the cheapest, with the average flight costing $265.

