The 5 airports with the highest domestic airfares in America — and the 5 with the lowest

The price of a plane ticket can feel completely arbitrary: One day a flight costs $350, a week later it jumps to $450, and a month after that it might drop to $300. Because complicated algorithms govern pricing, it’s often hard to tell if you’re getting a good deal.

But a new study reveals that how much you pay for a domestic flight is often determined by the airport from which you depart. Finance Buzz analyzed data from the 45 busiest airports in America and ranked them based on the average price of a flight.

While it found the average price of a flight decreased by 2.3% from 2023 to 2024, it also uncovered major differences in prices by location.

Continue reading to see which airports in the U.S. have the most expensive domestic plane tickets — and the least expensive.