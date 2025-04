Often, going to the airport can be a hassle. But sometimes things go pretty smoothly: Security’s a breeze, your plane is on time, the facilities are clean, your pre-boarding meal is yummy. It all adds up to a pretty satisfactory experience. J.D. Power surveyed thousands of airport passengers and used the results to compile a ranking of the most satisfying airports among the largest ones in the country.

Advertisement

Click through to see which “mega” airports people liked the best.