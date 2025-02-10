16 states betting on a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve

During his election campaign in 2024, President Donald Trump pledged to establish a Bitcoin Reserve, sparking ongoing speculation about if and when the U.S. government might formally add Bitcoin to its asset holdings. Since then, the conversation around a federally backed Bitcoin Reserve has gained traction, particularly as some states have adopted more crypto-friendly policies.
While no definitive actions have been taken so far by the Trump administration, multiple state governments have shown interest in incorporating Bitcoin into their financial strategies.
Let’s take a look at which states are leading the charge and how they plan to approach a Bitcoin Reserve.