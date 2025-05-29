10 of America's boomtowns

For a generation, the Sun Belt was the place where cities were growing the fastest, as retirees flocked to the warmth and relative affordability. But a new survey by moving firm Hire A Helper aimed to find out where moving momentum is strongest today.

Hire A Helper analyzed migration trends, employment shifts, and income changes across dozens of U.S. metros. By looking at how these factors changed between 2018 and 2023, they identified the cities where growth isn’t just happening — it’s accelerating.

The result is a ranking of America’s emerging boomtowns: places attracting new residents, expanding their economies, and seeing incomes rise faster than the national average.

While some well-known cities continue to thrive, the study finds a growing number of smaller metros are quietly reshaping the national map by offering more affordable housing, stronger job markets, and a better quality of life. Here is a tour of the top “boomtowns.”