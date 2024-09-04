Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Lifestyle

The 10 cities with the best commutes in America

Lyft looked at time, cost, environmental impact, and vibrancy data to find the places with the best commutes

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Working from home may be increasingly common, but tens of millions of Americans are still commuting to work every day. And not all commutes are created equal.

Lyft looked at data from cities with populations over 500,000 people, surveying time, cost, environmental impact, and vibrancy to find the best cities for commuters.

It created the Lyft Commuter Report as part of the rollout of its new “price lock” feature, which allows riders to have a set price for their daily commute.

Lyft said that 35% of its riders are commuters and many of them are worried about the cost of rideshare services. To use the price lock feature, riders will have to pay Lyft $2.99 a month, on top of the price of their rides, but then won’t be subject to surge pricing during their commute.

If you’re curious about where Americans have the easiest and nicest commutes, check out Lyft’s list of top 10.

#10: Dallas, Texas

#10: Dallas, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)
#9: Detroit, Michigan

#9: Detroit, Michigan

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)
#8: Tucson, Arizona

#8: Tucson, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)
#7: Phoenix, Arizona

#7: Phoenix, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
#6: Baltimore, Maryland

#6: Baltimore, Maryland

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)
#5: Albuquerque, New Mexico

#5: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: John Bashian (Getty Images)
#4: Memphis, Tennessee

#4: Memphis, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: benedek (Getty Images)
#3: Las Vegas, Nevada

#3: Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher (Getty Images)
#2: El Paso, Texas

#2: El Paso, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)
#1: Columbus, Ohio

#1: Columbus, Ohio

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the best commutes in America
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)
