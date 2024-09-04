The 10 cities with the best commutes in America

Working from home may be increasingly common, but tens of millions of Americans are still commuting to work every day. And not all commutes are created equal.



Lyft looked at data from cities with populations over 500,000 people, surveying time, cost, environmental impact, and vibrancy to find the best cities for commuters.

It created the Lyft Commuter Report as part of the rollout of its new “price lock” feature, which allows riders to have a set price for their daily commute.

Lyft said that 35% of its riders are commuters and many of them are worried about the cost of rideshare services. To use the price lock feature, riders will have to pay Lyft $2.99 a month, on top of the price of their rides, but then won’t be subject to surge pricing during their commute.

If you’re curious about where Americans have the easiest and nicest commutes, check out Lyft’s list of top 10.