The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities

More than 10,000 people die every year in the U.S. from drunk driving

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

More than 40,000 people die every year in the U.S. due to car crashes — 32% of which are linked to drunk driving.

The epidemic of drunk driving is killing far too many people — and it’s particularly bad in some cities.

Summit Defense Criminal Lawyers compiled research to see which big cities are drunk driving hotspots. It looked at the number of fatal accidents involving drunk drivers and the percentage of binge drinkers per city to create its ranking.

Continue reading to see which 10 cities are the biggest drunk driving hot spots:

#10: El Paso, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Houston, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Denver, Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Doug Pensinger / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Fort Worth, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Tom Pennington / Stringer (Getty Images)
#6: Charlotte, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Kansas City, Missouri

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Jamie Squire / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: San Antonio, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Donald Miralle / Stringer (Getty Images)
#3: Dallas, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
