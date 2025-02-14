5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3% in January from the previous year — meaning inflation is once again rising faster than expected. And in some metro areas, inflation is particularly bad.

WalletHub looked at 23 major metropolitan statistical areas to see where inflation is rising the fastest based on the CPI.

For each area, it looked at the CPI change between the latest month and two months ago and the latest month and one year ago.

