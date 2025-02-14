Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest

Personal Finance

Inflation is hitting Americans differently depending on where they live

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: andresr (Getty Images)

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3% in January from the previous year — meaning inflation is once again rising faster than expected. And in some metro areas, inflation is particularly bad.

WalletHub looked at 23 major metropolitan statistical areas to see where inflation is rising the fastest based on the CPI.

For each area, it looked at the CPI change between the latest month and two months ago and the latest month and one year ago.

Continue reading to see which cities have the lowest inflation and which have the highest.

5th Lowest: Seattle, WA Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: UGC / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of -0.5% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 2.7%.

4th Lowest: San Francisco, CA Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of -0.4% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 2.4%.

3rd Lowest: Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: Blue Poppy (Getty Images)

The Anchorage Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of -0.8% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 2.3%.

2nd Lowest: Phoenix, AZ Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: Jeremy Poland (Getty Images)

The Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of -0.8% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 1.6%.

Lowest: Houston, TX Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: RyanJLane (Getty Images)

The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of -1.1% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 1%.

5th Highest: Riverside, CA Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)

The Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of 1.8% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 2.9%.

4th Highest: Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: Photography by Jesse Warren (Getty Images)

The Urban Honolulu Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of 1% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 4.1%.

3rd Highest: Boston, MA Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: Noelia Hn (Getty Images)

The Boston-Cambridge-Newton Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of 1.5% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 3.9%.

2nd Highest: San Diego, CA Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: David Toussaint (Getty Images)

The San Diego-Carlsbad Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of 1.5% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 3.9%.

Highest: Chicago, IL Metro Area

Image for article titled 5 cities with the highest inflation in America — and 5 cities with the lowest
Photo: AerialPerspective Images (Getty Images)

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin Metro Area saw a CPI change between the January 2025 and November 2024 of 1.2% and a CPI change between January 2025 and January 2024 of 4.3%.

