The 5 cities in America where renting an apartment is the most unaffordable

It’s not just home buying: Today, even renting is becoming increasingly unaffordable in major U.S. cities.

The typical U.S. renter household makes an estimated $54,712 per year, which is 17.3% less than the $66,120 a household has to earn to afford monthly rent for a median-priced U.S. apartment with a rent of $1,653 per month, a recent report by real estate firm Redfin found.

The company analyzed median U.S. apartment asking rents as of the three months ending May 31 and estimated median incomes for renter households. It found that just 39% of renters across the country make enough money to afford a median-priced apartment.

