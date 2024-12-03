10 cities with the most newly-built homes in America

As the U.S. faces an ongoing housing shortage, new builds are becoming harder and harder to come by. But that’s not entirely the case in some cities.



There is a housing shortage of 4 million homes in the U.S. as of July 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors. And new construction hasn’t kept up: In October, single-family housing starts were 1.31 million, 3.1% under the revised September estimate of 1.35 million and 4% below 1.37 million a year prior, according to the latest Census Bureau data.

While President-elect Donald Trump promised a number of housing policies aimed at spurring construction and lowering costs, including opening tracts of federal land for new builds and reducing regulations, it could take years before new builds close the supply gap.

In a handful of cities across the country, however, new constructions are climbing and helping drive costs lower. These are the 10 cities where newly-built homes make up the biggest chunks of listings, according to Realtor.com (NWSA) .