Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

10 cities with the most newly-built homes in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

10 cities with the most newly-built homes in America

New builds are cheaper in some cities even as the U.S. housing shortage shows few signs of easing

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 10 cities with the most newly-built homes in America
Photo: RyanJLane (Getty Images)

As the U.S. faces an ongoing housing shortage, new builds are becoming harder and harder to come by. But that’s not entirely the case in some cities.

Advertisement

There is a housing shortage of 4 million homes in the U.S. as of July 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors. And new construction hasn’t kept up: In October, single-family housing starts were 1.31 million, 3.1% under the revised September estimate of 1.35 million and 4% below 1.37 million a year prior, according to the latest Census Bureau data.

While President-elect Donald Trump promised a number of housing policies aimed at spurring construction and lowering costs, including opening tracts of federal land for new builds and reducing regulations, it could take years before new builds close the supply gap.

In a handful of cities across the country, however, new constructions are climbing and helping drive costs lower. These are the 10 cities where newly-built homes make up the biggest chunks of listings, according to Realtor.com (NWSA).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Iowa City, IA

10. Iowa City, IA

Neighborhood in Iowa City.
Neighborhood in Iowa City.
Photo: Ray Tan (Getty Images)

In Iowa City, new constructions make up 43.6% of listings, making it the city with the tenth-most new builds in the country.

Advertisement

The median list price of a new construction is $385,990, while the existing-home median list price is $329,900.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Hinesville, GA

9. Hinesville, GA

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood.
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood.
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

Hinesville is ninth on Realtor.com’s list, with new builds accounting for 44.15% of listings.

Advertisement

The new-construction median list price is $282,700, and the median list price of existing homes is $269,900

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. El Paso, TX

8. El Paso, TX

Downtown El Paso.
Downtown El Paso.
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)

New constructions comprise 44.71% of listings in El Paso.

The median list price for a newly-built home is $308,000, compared with an existing-home median list price of $279,950.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Greenville, NC

7. Greenville, NC

Residential neighborhood.
Residential neighborhood.
Photo: Kirpal Kooner (Getty Images)

At no. 7 is Greenville, where new builds make up 44.99% of all listings.

New constructions are significantly more expensive, however, with a median list price of $317,990. Existing homes in the city have a median list price of $270,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Boise, ID

6. Boise, ID

Suburban neighborhood in Boise.
Suburban neighborhood in Boise.
Photo: Picmax (Getty Images)

New builds in Boise make up 45.22% of listings, and is one of three cities on Realtor.com’s list where recently constructed homes are less expensive than their counterparts.

Advertisement

The new-construction median list price in Boise is $519,990, while the median list price for existing homes is $549,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Oxford, MS

5. Oxford, MS

Oxford city square.
Oxford city square.
Photo: Csfotoimages (Getty Images)

Oxford comes in at no. 5, with new constructions making up 46.24% of listings.

The median list price for new builds is a whopping $573,310, well above the existing-home median list price of $489,900.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Burlington, NC

4. Burlington, NC

Main St. Burlington.
Main St. Burlington.
Photo: J. Michael Jones (Getty Images)

In Burlington, new constructions comprise 46.61% of listings.

A median newly built home in the city costs $374,490, compared with $325,000 for an existing home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Raleigh, NC

3. Raleigh, NC

Single-family homes in Raleigh.
Single-family homes in Raleigh.
Photo: Ken Wiedemann (Getty Images)

The city with the third most new constructions is Raleigh, with newly built homes making up 49.16% of listings.

Advertisement

New constructions here have a median list price of $450,000, below the existing-home median list price of $465,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Spartanburg, SC

2. Spartanburg, SC

Aerial view of Spartanburg.
Aerial view of Spartanburg.
Photo: Wirestock (Getty Images)

Spartanburg is no. 2 on the list, with new constructions making up more than half — 54.2% — of listings.

Advertisement

There is little difference between the median list prices of new vs. existing homes, with new constructions coming in at $303,900 and existing homes at $299,900.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Sanford, NC

1. Sanford, NC

Brick townhouse.
Brick townhouse.
Photo: Grace Cary (Getty Images)

Sanford is the city with the most newly built homes. New constructions make up 57.49% of listings, and these new builds are less expensive than existing homes in the city.

Advertisement

The median list price of new constructions is $346,215, down from the median list price of existing homes, $350,000.

Advertisement

12 / 12