The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America

Out of all the decisions we make in life, there are few as important as choosing the community where we decide to set down roots. Nearly every aspect of life —from job opportunities, to the quality of education, to life expectancy — is connected to the ZIP Code that you choose to call home.



The AARP recently created its “Livability Index,” which tracks the quality of life for all people — not just retirees — in every community in the United States.



The index pulls from more than 50 data sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the National Consumer Law Center, to determine its rankings of the most livable communities in the country. There are 61 indicators, consisting of 40 metrics and 21 policies, used to develop these rankings.



Among the most significant metrics used in determining the rankings are the quality of housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, health, engagement, and opportunity. The analysis also looked at statistics revealing communities’ life expectancy and median household income, among other data.



Continue reading to see which 10 cities and counties have the highest quality of life, according to the AARP.