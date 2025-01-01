How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America

Lifestyle

The AARP pulled data from more than 50 sources to compile the list

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: tunart (iStock by Getty Images)

Out of all the decisions we make in life, there are few as important as choosing the community where we decide to set down roots. Nearly every aspect of life —from job opportunities, to the quality of education, to life expectancy — is connected to the ZIP Code that you choose to call home.

The AARP recently created its “Livability Index,” which tracks the quality of life for all people — not just retirees — in every community in the United States.

The index pulls from more than 50 data sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the National Consumer Law Center, to determine its rankings of the most livable communities in the country. There are 61 indicators, consisting of 40 metrics and 21 policies, used to develop these rankings.

Among the most significant metrics used in determining the rankings are the quality of housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, health, engagement, and opportunity. The analysis also looked at statistics revealing communities’ life expectancy and median household income, among other data.

Continue reading to see which 10 cities and counties have the highest quality of life, according to the AARP.

10. Hennepin, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: halbergman (iStock by Getty Images)

Hennepin, Minnesota is the community with the tenth highest quality of life. The county received high marks for civic and social engagement.

Population: 1,270,787

Median Household Income: $108,175

Life Expectancy: 81 years old

9. Fairfax, Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

Fairfax, Virginia has the ninth highest quality of life. The county received high marks for health prevention, access, and quality.

Population: 1,145,354

Median Household Income: $157,817

Life Expectancy: 83 years old

8. Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Joel Rogers (iStock by Getty Images)

Seattle, Washington is the community with the eighth highest quality of life. The city received high marks for health prevention, access, and quality.

Population: 734,603

Median Household Income: $129,579

Life Expectancy: 81 years old

7. Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Cavan Images (iStock by Getty Images)

Boston, Massachusetts is the community with the seventh highest quality of life. The city received high marks for transportation safety and convenience; neighborhood proximity and security; and health prevention, access, and quality.

Population: 665,945

Median Household Income: $100,102

Life Expectancy: 80 years old

6. Montgomery, Maryland

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

Montgomery, Maryland is the community with the sixth highest quality of life. The county received high marks for health prevention, access, and quality.

Population: 1,056,910

Median Household Income: $143,004

Life Expectancy: 83 years old

5. New York, New York

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

New York City is the community with the fifth highest quality of life. The city received high marks for neighborhood proximity and security as well as transportation safety and convenience.

Population: 8,622,467

Median Household Income: $90,602

Life Expectancy: 81 years old

4. Dane, Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Walter Bibikow (iStock by Getty Images)

Dane, Wisconsin is the community with the fourth highest quality of life. The county received high marks for social and civic engagement and economic opportunities.

Population: 559,891

Median Household Income: $93,139

Life Expectancy: 81 years old

3. Hudson, New Jersey

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Tongshan (iStock by Getty Images)

Hudson, New Jersey is the community with the third highest quality of life. The county received high marks for neighborhood proximity and security as well as transportation safety and convenience.

Population: 712,029

Median Household Income: $99,318

Life Expectancy: 80 years old

2. Ramsey, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Joe Christensen (iStock by Getty Images)

Ramsey, Minnesota is the community with the second highest quality of life. The county received high marks for civic and social engagement as well as transportation safety and convenience.

Population: 547,202

Median Household Income: $86,456

Life Expectancy: 80 years old

1. San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco, California is the community with the highest quality of life, according to AARP. The city received high marks for neighborhood proximity and security; health prevention, access and quality; civic and social engagement; and transportation safety and convenience.

Population: 851,036

Median Household Income: $149,175

Life Expectancy: 82 years old

