The 10 most beautiful college campuses in America

The 10 most beautiful college campuses in America

With more than 5,000 colleges and universities in the U.S., many high school seniors can find themselves overwhelmed with options

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Mount Holyoke College

When choosing a college, some factors immediately come to the forefront: academics, the social scene, sports teams, and the cost of attendance.

But with more than 5,000 colleges and universities in the United States, many high school seniors can find themselves overwhelmed with options that meet all their desires. That’s when the X factor comes in: the qualities that render certain schools especially desirable.

For many people, they discovered that special quality the first time touring the school that would become their alma mater. Maybe it was the site of a lush, expansive green or a walk through an especially beautiful dorm. In those special moments, it becomes possible to visualize spending the next four years living, learning and socializing at one college, in particular.

Every year, the Princeton Review ranks the most beautiful college campuses in America, based on surveys from more than 160,000 students at 390 colleges and universities. The college guide rates the 25 prettiest campuses based on students’ responses to the question, “How do you rate the beauty of your campus?”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 colleges with the most beautiful campuses, according to the Princeton Review.

10. Vanderbilt University

Photo: Vanderbilt University

Where is it?

Nashville, Tennessee

What kind of school is it?

Vanderbilt is a private, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

7,152

9. Rice University

Photo: Rice University

Where is it?

Houston, Texas

What kind of school is it?

Rice is a private, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

4,789

8. Washington University in St. Louis

Photo: Washington University in St. Louis

Where is it?

St. Louis, Missouri

What kind of school is it?

WashU is a private, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

8,267

7. Mount Holyoke College

Photo: Mount Holyoke College

Where is it?

South Hadley, Massachusetts

What kind of school is it?

Mount Holyoke is a private liberal arts college for women, nonbinary, and transgender students.

How many students attend?

2,178

6. Sewanee: The University of the South

Photo: Sewanee: The University of the South

Where is it?

Sewanee, Tennessee

What kind of school is it?

Sewanee is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,644

5. Florida Southern College

Photo: Florida Southern College

Where is it?

Lakeland, Florida

What kind of school is it?

Florida Southern College is a private, coeducation university.

How many students attend?

2,738

4. Lewis & Clark College

Photo: Lewis & Clark College

Where is it?

Portland, Oregon

What kind of school is it?

Lewis & Clark is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

2,194

3. Bryn Mawr College

Photo: Bryn Mawr College

Where is it?

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

What kind of school is it?

Bryn Mawr is a private liberal arts college for women and nonbinary students.

How many students attend?

1,360

2. University of Richmond

Photo: University of Richmond

Where is it?

Richmond, Virginia

What kind of school is it?

The University of Richmond is a private, coeducational, liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

3,045

1. University of San Diego

Photo: University of San Diego

Where is it?

San Diego, California

What kind of school is it?

The University of San Diego is a private, Catholic, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

5,851

