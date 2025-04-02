Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst

Forty-one percent of college students say they want more variety and better quality in their on-campus meals

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: University of Massachusetts Amherst

Is there any location on a university campus that can evoke the same degree of mixed emotions than a college dining hall can?

Depending on the school — and the student — in question, a dining hall is either a place where undergrads are exposed to exciting new cuisines for the first time ever, or is a dreaded building serving up puddles of grease and badly cooked meat.

When Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse surveyed more than 1,000 students at two and four-year universities about their desires for on-campus dining, 41% wanted a greater variety and quality of food, 38% cited a desire for fewer ultra-processed meals served, and 33% asked for a greater variety of cuisines.

When the same survey asked students about the accessibility of meals on campus, 51% of students at public universities cited affordability as an issue, compared to 39% of students at private schools. Nearly a quarter of Jewish and Muslim students cited a desire for more detailed food labels, to ensure the meals adhered to dietary restrictions, compared to nine percent of students overall.

Each year, the Princeton Review assesses the quality of on-campus dining based on students’ responses to the question, “how do you rate the food on campus?”

At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which has long topped the Princeton Review’s list of the best dining hall food in the country, prioritizing the quality of on-campus meals is part of the college’s commitment to ensuring a positive experience for the student body.

The UMass dining team is “committed to delivering an outstanding dining experience for our students every day,” Ken Toong, assistant vice chancellor of UMass Auxiliary Enterprises, said in a statement. “We believe that good food is essential to the well-being of our community, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what campus dining can be.”

Continue reading to learn more about the five universities with the best food – and the five with the worst, according to the Princeton Review.

5th Best: Cornell University

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Cornell University

Where is it?

Ithaca, New York

What kind of school is it?

Cornell is a private, coeducational land grant research university

How many students attend?

16,063

4th Best: Bowdoin College

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Bowdoin College

Where is it?

Brunswick, Maine

What kind of school is it?

Bowdoin is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,850

3rd Best: University of Richmond

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: University of Richmond

Where is it?

Richmond, Virginia

What kind of school is it?

The University of Richmond is a private, coeducational, liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

3,045

2nd Best: Washington University in St. Louis

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Washington University in St. Louis

Where is it?

St. Louis, Missouri

What kind of school is it?

WashU is a private, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

8,267

Best: UMass Amherst

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: University of Massachusetts Amherst

Where is it?

Amherst, Massachusetts

What kind of school is it?

UMass Amherst is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

23,936

5th Worst: Ohio Wesleyan University

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Ohio Wesleyan University

Where is it?

Delaware, Ohio

What kind of school is it?

Ohio Wesleyan is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,525

4th Worst: Clarkson University

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Clarkson University

Where is it?

Potsdam, New York

What kind of school is it?

Clarkson University is a private, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

2,513

3rd Worst: Kettering University

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Kettering University

Where is it?

Flint, Michigan

What kind of school is it?

Kettering University is a private, coeducational university.

How many students attend?

1,212

2nd Worst: Lawrence Technological University

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Lawrence Technological University

Where is it?

Southfield, Michigan

What kind of school is it?

Lawrence Technological University is a private, coeducational university.

How many students attend?

2,579

Worst: Hampden-Sydney College

Image for article titled The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Photo: Hampden-Sydney College

Where is it?

Hampden-Sydney, Virginia

What kind of school is it?

Hampden-Sydney is a private liberal arts college for men.

How many students attend?

876

