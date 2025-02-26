Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
10 colleges with the happiest students in America

Lifestyle

Seventy percent of American college students reported struggling with their mental health

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Icon Sportswire / Contributor (Getty Images)

People often refer to college as “the happiest four years of their lives” – but that cliché belies a more complex reality.

Seventy percent of college students reported struggling with their mental health in a March 2024 U.S. News/Generation Lab poll. Despite this staggering figure, only 37% of students said they had actually sought out mental health care, according to the same poll.

Comedian John Mulaney took a humorous approach to the frequently draining and confusing college years in his 2018 stand-up special, “Kid Gorgeous.”

“What is college? Stop going until we figure it out. Because I went to college, I have no idea what it was,” he joked. “I didn’t drink water the entire time. I lived on cigarettes and alcohol and Adderall. College was like a four-year game show called ‘Do My Friends Hate Me or Do I Just Need to Go to Sleep?’”

Some colleges and universities, however, have taken a proactive approach to ensuring students’ mental health and well-being.

Auburn University, for example, topped the Princeton Review’s list of the happiest students. The ranking was based on how strongly students at nearly 400 American colleges and universities agreed with the statement, “I am happy at my school.”

“At Auburn, we are firmly committed to an exceptional student experience. We want our campus to be a place where all students can thrive, and this ranking affirms that we are on the right track,” Bobby Woodard, Auburn’s senior vice president for student affairs, said in a statement.

“The student experience goes beyond academics. Our students benefit tremendously from opportunities to make meaningful connections, hone leadership skills and grow personally and professionally.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 happiest colleges in the United States.

10. Angelo State University

10. Angelo State University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Angelo State University

Where is it?

San Angelo, Texas

What kind of school is it?

Angelo State University is a public, coeducational university.

How many students attend?

9,779

9. Emory University

9. Emory University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Emory University

Where is it?

Atlanta, Georgia

What kind of school is it?

Emory is a private, coeducational, research university.

How many students attend?

7,407

8. Marist University

8. Marist University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Marist University

Where is it?

Poughkeepsie, New York

What kind of school is it?

Marist is a coeducational, Catholic university.

How many students attend?

5,545

7. Washington State University

7. Washington State University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Washington State University

Where is it?

Pullman, Washington

What kind of school is it?

WSU is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

21,923

6. Texas Christian University

6. Texas Christian University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Texas Christian University

Where is it?

Fort Worth, Texas

What kind of school is it?

TCU is a Christian, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

10,915

5. Thomas Aquinas College

5. Thomas Aquinas College

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Thomas Aquinas College

Where is it?

Santa Paula, California

What kind of school is it?

Thomas Aquinas College is a Catholic, coeducational, liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

372

4. University of Dallas

4. University of Dallas

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: University of Dallas

Where is it?

Irving, Texas

What kind of school is it?

The University of Dallas is a Catholic, coeducational university.

How many students attend?

1,427

3. Taylor University

3. Taylor University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Taylor University

Where is it?

Upland, Indiana

What kind of school is it?

Taylor is a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts university.

How many students attend?

2,503

2. Kansas State University

2. Kansas State University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Kansas State University

Where is it?

Manhattan, Kansas

What kind of school is it?

Kansas State is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

15,650

1. Auburn University

1. Auburn University

Image for article titled 10 colleges with the happiest students in America
Photo: Auburn University

Where is it?

Auburn, Alabama

What kind of school is it?

Auburn is a public, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

27,907

