10 colleges with the happiest students in America

People often refer to college as “the happiest four years of their lives” – but that cliché belies a more complex reality.

Seventy percent of college students reported struggling with their mental health in a March 2024 U.S. News/Generation Lab poll. Despite this staggering figure, only 37% of students said they had actually sought out mental health care, according to the same poll.

Comedian John Mulaney took a humorous approach to the frequently draining and confusing college years in his 2018 stand-up special, “Kid Gorgeous.”

“What is college? Stop going until we figure it out. Because I went to college, I have no idea what it was,” he joked. “I didn’t drink water the entire time. I lived on cigarettes and alcohol and Adderall. College was like a four-year game show called ‘Do My Friends Hate Me or Do I Just Need to Go to Sleep?’”

Some colleges and universities, however, have taken a proactive approach to ensuring students’ mental health and well-being.

Auburn University, for example, topped the Princeton Review’s list of the happiest students. The ranking was based on how strongly students at nearly 400 American colleges and universities agreed with the statement, “I am happy at my school.”

“At Auburn, we are firmly committed to an exceptional student experience. We want our campus to be a place where all students can thrive, and this ranking affirms that we are on the right track,” Bobby Woodard, Auburn’s senior vice president for student affairs, said in a statement.

“The student experience goes beyond academics. Our students benefit tremendously from opportunities to make meaningful connections, hone leadership skills and grow personally and professionally.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 happiest colleges in the United States.