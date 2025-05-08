Payload Logo
Lifestyle

The 9 metro areas with the fastest growing home prices in America

Home prices have jumped since the pandemic, and are still climbing higher in some metropolitan areas

ByBen Kesslen

The median home price in the U.S is currently $441,738, according to Redfin. That’s up more than $140,000 from prices in May 2020. And some markets are particularly hot right now.

Redfin compiled a list of the 9 metro areas with the fastest-growing sale prices for homes right now. 

Continue reading to see which areas made the list — and how much a home there costs.

2 / 10

#9: Birmingham, Alabama

John Coletti / Getty Images

Prices are up 12.9% year-over-year in the Birmingham metro area. The median home in Birmingham is selling for $199,900, according to Redfin.

3 / 10

#8: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Eric Bowers Photo / Getty Images

Prices are up 13.2% year-over-year in the Philadelphia metro area. The median home in Philadelphia is selling for $297,500, according to Redfin.

4 / 10

#7: Detroit, Michigan

Suzanne Tucker / Getty Images

Prices are up 14.1% year-over-year in the Detroit metro area. The median home in Detroit is selling for $95,000, according to Redfin.

5 / 10

#6: Montgomery, Alabama

Kruck20 / Getty Images

Prices are up 16.7% year-over-year in the Montgomery metro area. The median home in Montgomery is selling for $224,000, according to Redfin.

6 / 10

#5: Baltimore, Maryland

ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty Images

Prices are up 16.8% year-over-year in the Baltimore metro area. The median home in Baltimore is selling for $224,900, according to Redfin.

7 / 10

#4: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

halbergman / Getty Images

Prices are up 17% year-over-year in the Pittsburgh metro area. The median home in Pittsburgh is selling for $272,500, according to Redfin.

8 / 10

#3: Honolulu, Hawaii

Art Wager / Getty Images

Prices are up 24.2% year-over-year in the Honolulu metro area. The median home in Honolulu is selling for $590,000, according to Redfin.

9 / 10

#2: Rochester, New York

Bilanol / Getty Images

Prices are up 28.1% year-over-year in the Rochester metro area. The median home in Rochester is selling for $180,000, according to Redfin.

10 / 10

#1: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

ReDunnLev/ Getty Images

Prices are up 33.6% year-over-year in the Baton Rouge metro area. The median home in Baton Rogue is selling for $247,450, according to Redfin.