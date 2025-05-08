The 9 metro areas with the fastest growing home prices in America
Home prices have jumped since the pandemic, and are still climbing higher in some metropolitan areas
The median home price in the U.S is currently $441,738, according to Redfin. That’s up more than $140,000 from prices in May 2020. And some markets are particularly hot right now.
Redfin compiled a list of the 9 metro areas with the fastest-growing sale prices for homes right now.
#9: Birmingham, Alabama
John Coletti / Getty Images
Prices are up 12.9% year-over-year in the Birmingham metro area. The median home in Birmingham is selling for $199,900, according to Redfin.
#8: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Eric Bowers Photo / Getty Images
Prices are up 13.2% year-over-year in the Philadelphia metro area. The median home in Philadelphia is selling for $297,500, according to Redfin.
#7: Detroit, Michigan
Suzanne Tucker / Getty Images
Prices are up 14.1% year-over-year in the Detroit metro area. The median home in Detroit is selling for $95,000, according to Redfin.
#6: Montgomery, Alabama
Kruck20 / Getty Images
Prices are up 16.7% year-over-year in the Montgomery metro area. The median home in Montgomery is selling for $224,000, according to Redfin.
#5: Baltimore, Maryland
ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty Images
Prices are up 16.8% year-over-year in the Baltimore metro area. The median home in Baltimore is selling for $224,900, according to Redfin.
#4: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
halbergman / Getty Images
Prices are up 17% year-over-year in the Pittsburgh metro area. The median home in Pittsburgh is selling for $272,500, according to Redfin.
#3: Honolulu, Hawaii
Art Wager / Getty Images
Prices are up 24.2% year-over-year in the Honolulu metro area. The median home in Honolulu is selling for $590,000, according to Redfin.
#2: Rochester, New York
Bilanol / Getty Images
Prices are up 28.1% year-over-year in the Rochester metro area. The median home in Rochester is selling for $180,000, according to Redfin.
#1: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
ReDunnLev/ Getty Images
Prices are up 33.6% year-over-year in the Baton Rouge metro area. The median home in Baton Rogue is selling for $247,450, according to Redfin.