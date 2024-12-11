Looking to buy a house? These are the 10 biggest U.S. mortgage lenders

Getting a mortgage is one of the most important steps in buying a home. Prospective buyers have to consider rates, contract length, their odds of approval, and who will originate the loan.



With mortgage rates expected to continue trending down heading into 2025, the market is preparing for an influx of interest from buyers, including first-timers.

The good news for Americans is that they have a plethora of choices when it comes to choosing where they get their mortgage from. They aren’t restricted to their own bank, or any large bank for that matter. Independent mortgage firms and credit unions are not just a viable option, they are among the biggest lenders in the country.

Using the latest data from Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, Motley Fool ranked the top mortgage lenders by originations in 2023. Here are the results.