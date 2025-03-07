Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 deadliest National Parks in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Travel

The 10 deadliest National Parks in America

Hundreds of tourists have tragically died in National Parks in the past 10 years

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

U.S. National Parks are a cherished part of our nation and a favorite vacation destination for millions. But visiting them can come with risks.

Advertisement

Hundreds of tourists have tragically died in national parks in the past 10 years. Malloy Law Offices set out to find the parks with the most fatalities, looking at public records and reports from the National Park Service between 2014 and 2013.

“Whether trekking through rugged mountain terrain, boating in vast bodies of water, or simply driving a scenic road, I have to stress the importance of preparation,” Seann Malloy, spokesperson for Malloy Law Offices, said. “These national parks are beautiful but inherently unpredictable. Proper preparation, awareness of surroundings, and adherence to park guidelines can ensure a memorable and safe visit.”

Continue reading to see which national parks are the deadliest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Baltimore-Washington Parkway

#10: Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: NPS

Baltimore-Washington Parkway ranked 10th with 62 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

#9: Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks ranked ninth with 65 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Golden Gate National Recreation Area

#8: Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Golden Gate National Recreation Area ranked eighth with 72 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

#7: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Jeff Topping / Stringer (Getty Images)

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area ranked seventh with 77 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Natchez Trace Parkway

#6: Natchez Trace Parkway

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: NPS

Natchez Trace Parkway ranked sixth with 96 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Blue Ridge Parkway

#5: Blue Ridge Parkway

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Grant Halverson / Stringer (Getty Images)

Blue Ridge Parkway ranked fifth with 97 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

#4: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: NPS

Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranked fourth with 99 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Yosemite National Park

#3: Yosemite National Park

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Yosemite National Park ranked third with 125 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Grand Canyon National Park

#2: Grand Canyon National Park

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

Grand Canyon National Park ranked second with 134 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Lake Mead National Recreation Area

#1: Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Image for article titled The 10 deadliest National Parks in America
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area ranked first with 204 fatalities in the past 10 years.

Advertisement

12 / 12