The 10 deadliest National Parks in America

U.S. National Parks are a cherished part of our nation and a favorite vacation destination for millions. But visiting them can come with risks.

Hundreds of tourists have tragically died in national parks in the past 10 years. Malloy Law Offices set out to find the parks with the most fatalities, looking at public records and reports from the National Park Service between 2014 and 2013.

“Whether trekking through rugged mountain terrain, boating in vast bodies of water, or simply driving a scenic road, I have to stress the importance of preparation,” Seann Malloy, spokesperson for Malloy Law Offices, said. “These national parks are beautiful but inherently unpredictable. Proper preparation, awareness of surroundings, and adherence to park guidelines can ensure a memorable and safe visit.”

Continue reading to see which national parks are the deadliest.