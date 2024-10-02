Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold

Big box retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD) play a major role in U.S. imports.

Alongside Lowe’s (LOW) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), they account for a substantial share of containerized imports, which primarily consist of finished consumer goods sourced from China, according to a Port Economics, Management, and Policy (PEMP) analysis which cites Journal of Commerce data.

These retailers focus on high volume and low margins, making them heavily reliant on affordable imports to maintain profitability. However, logistical challenges, such as the ongoing East and Gulf Coast port strike – caused by labor disputes over pay and working conditions – could complicate matters.

The strike is likely to lead to delays in unloading containers, and as a result, many containers may return empty after delivering imports, which could lead to shortages of essential items like plastics, chemicals, forest products, and even food in some areas.

As the port strike continues, it remains uncertain whether prices will surge. Some retailers, like Costco Wholesale Corp. and Walmart, said they’ve been preparing for potential supply chain disruptions by ordering items ahead of time.

In the meantime, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 importers to the U.S., and an estimated figure of their imports per day. Let’s take a look.