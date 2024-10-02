How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold

Retail

Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold

Some of America's big-box retailers dominate the import landscape

By
Francisco Velasquez
Dockworkers strike at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas, on October 1, 2024.
Dockworkers strike at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas, on October 1, 2024.
Image: MARK FELIX/AFP (Getty Images)

Big box retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD) play a major role in U.S. imports.

Alongside Lowe’s (LOW) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), they account for a substantial share of containerized imports, which primarily consist of finished consumer goods sourced from China, according to a Port Economics, Management, and Policy (PEMP) analysis which cites Journal of Commerce data.

These retailers focus on high volume and low margins, making them heavily reliant on affordable imports to maintain profitability. However, logistical challenges, such as the ongoing East and Gulf Coast port strike – caused by labor disputes over pay and working conditions – could complicate matters.

The strike is likely to lead to delays in unloading containers, and as a result, many containers may return empty after delivering imports, which could lead to shortages of essential items like plastics, chemicals, forest products, and even food in some areas.

As the port strike continues, it remains uncertain whether prices will surge. Some retailers, like Costco Wholesale Corp. and Walmart, said they’ve been preparing for potential supply chain disruptions by ordering items ahead of time.

In the meantime, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 importers to the U.S., and an estimated figure of their imports per day. Let’s take a look.

10. Chiquita Brands International

10. Chiquita Brands International

Bananas of the Chiquita company.
Bananas of the Chiquita company.
Image: Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 180,000
9. Dollar Tree

9. Dollar Tree

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: China News Service (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 190,000
8. LG Group

8. LG Group

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 205,000
7. Samsung America

7. Samsung America

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: UCG (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 210,000
6. Dole Food

6. Dole Food

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 215,000
5. Lowe's

5. Lowe’s

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: UCG (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 350,000
4. Ashley Furniture

4. Ashley Furniture

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 360,000
3. Home Depot

3. Home Depot

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 590,000
2. Target

2. Target

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 780,000
1. Walmart

1. Walmart

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more: The top 10 U.S. importers as a port strike takes hold
Image: George Frey (Getty Images)
  • U.S. import: 870,000

 

