The 10 most expensive short flights in America

Airlines

The 10 most expensive short flights in America

The pricier, so-called short-haul flights are dominated by Delta Air Lines and American Airlines

By
Melvin Backman
A person at an airport
A person at an airport
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Though the idea of air travel frequently conjures hours-long flights between coasts or continents, many flights are actually quite short. Be it lack of comparable alternatives or a customer need for speed, jaunts under 750 miles are a major part of U.S. carriers’ business. The Department of Transportation tracks which of America’s short-haul routes are the most expensive, along with which airlines have the biggest market share along those routes (hint: Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL)).

Take a look and see which airline routes were the most expensive during the second quarter of this year.

10. Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

10. Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Photo: Kristen Norman (AP)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $278. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines.

9. Charlotte, North Carolina to Indianapolis, Indiana

9. Charlotte, North Carolina to Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana
Photo: oe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $283. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines.

8. Madison, Wisconsin to Washington, D.C.

8. Madison, Wisconsin to Washington, D.C.

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Photo: Lauren Justice for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $287. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines.

7. Atlanta, Georgia to Charleston, South Carolina

7. Atlanta, Georgia to Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $289. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines.

6. Atlanta, Georgia to Grand Rapids, Michigan

6. Atlanta, Georgia to Grand Rapids, Michigan

Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $294. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines.

5. Charlotte, North Carolina to Hartford, Connecticut

5. Charlotte, North Carolina to Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut
Photo: Pat Eaton-Robb (AP)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $297. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines.

T-3. Dayton, Ohio to Washington, D.C.

T-3. Dayton, Ohio to Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster (AP)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $300. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines.

T-3. Huntsville, Alabama to Washington, D.C.

T-3. Huntsville, Alabama to Washington, D.C.

Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville, Alabama
Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $300. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines.

2. Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina

2. Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina
Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $323. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines.

1. Detroit, Michigan to Kansas City, Missouri

1. Detroit, Michigan to Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri
Photo: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $338. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines.

