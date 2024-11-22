The 10 most expensive short flights in America

Though the idea of air travel frequently conjures hours-long flights between coasts or continents, many flights are actually quite short. Be it lack of comparable alternatives or a customer need for speed, jaunts under 750 miles are a major part of U.S. carriers’ business. The Department of Transportation tracks which of America’s short-haul routes are the most expensive, along with which airlines have the biggest market share along those routes (hint: Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL)).

Advertisement

Take a look and see which airline routes were the most expensive during the second quarter of this year.