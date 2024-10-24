3 states that lost the most residents in America — and 3 states that gained the most

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Business News

The states that saw the biggest gains in the past year were in the South

By
Ben Kesslen
Construction workers build a multi-family complex in Texas.
Construction workers build a multi-family complex in Texas.
Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle (Getty Images)

Americans are on the move — and a new report shows where they’re headed and where they’re coming from.

Census data released as part of the American Community Survey shows that Americans are increasingly heading South. The survey asked respondents where they live now and if they lived in the same place a year ago. It’s an attempt to understand when and where Americans are moving within the country — or what the Census Bureau refers to as state-to-state migration.

Most people reported moving for the standard reasons, like a change in employment, wanting more affordable housing, or hoping to establish a household.

Here are the top three states Americans left and the top three states Americans moved to in 2023.

Photo: Bjarte Rettedal (Getty Images)

Illinois had a net loss of 93,247 people in 2023, a small chunk of its 12.8 million residents last year.

Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

New York recorded a net loss of 178,709, less than 1% of its estimated 19.4 million people.

Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

California saw the largest net loss of 268,052 people, though, like New York that’s less than 1% of its approximately 38.5 million residents.

Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

North Carolina had a net gain of 106,592 new residents and now has more than 10.5 million people calling it home.

Photo: Sylvain Sonnet (Getty Images)

Florida recorded a net gain of 126,008 people. There are now almost 23 million Sunshine Staters.

Photo: ANDREY DENISYUK (Getty Images)

Texas, already home to 30 million people, gained 133,372 net residents in 2023.

