Relatively few people changed their addresses in the last year — in keeping with the record low rate of moves seen in 2023

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Maskot (iStock by Getty Images)

The number of Americans moving due to environmental conditions increased by 121% in 2024, though the overall number of people changing addresses stayed low, according to a recent report on migration patterns within the United States.

Large warm-weather states California, Texas, and Florida led the nation in terms of the overall number of people moving in – but none of the three cracked the top ten states with the largest net migration gains in the 2024-25 HireAHelper Migration Report.

The report, from the moving site HireAHelper.com, analyzed both the number of moves booked through the website and data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine both where Americans are moving to and the factors that influence their decisions.

Relatively few people changed their addresses in the last year – in keeping with the record low number of moves seen in 2023. The report largely attributed the lack of migration to the high cost of buying a new home.

While states with warm climates saw the largest overall increase in population, the states with the largest percentage gains and losses were distributed in regions across the country.

Continue reading to see which states had the largest net moving gains and losses in 2024.

5th Highest Loss: Montana

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Mark C Stevens (iStock by Getty Images)

Montana had the fifth highest net loss, with 20.8% more residents leaving than arriving.

4th Highest Loss: Arizona

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino (iStock by Getty Images)

Arizona had the fourth highest net loss, with 21% more residents leaving than arriving.

3rd Highest Loss: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Tetra Images (iStock by Getty Images)

New Mexico had the third highest net loss, with 21.2% more residents leaving than arriving.

2nd Highest Loss: District of Columbia

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Kevin Voelker Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. had the second highest net loss, with 24.8% more residents leaving than arriving.

Highest Loss: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: John Elk III (iStock by Getty Images)

New Hampshire had the highest net loss, with 34.3% more residents leaving than arriving.

5th Highest Gain: Georgia

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Andrey Denisyuk (iStock by Getty Images)

Georgia had the fifth highest net gain, with 15.6% more residents arriving than leaving.

4th Highest Gain: Oregon

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Jesse / 500px (iStock by Getty Images)

Oregon had the fourth highest net gain, with 16.6% more residents arriving than leaving.

3rd Highest Gain: Hawai’i

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Atlantide Phototravel (iStock by Getty Images)

Hawai’i had the third highest net gain, with 20.4% more residents arriving than leaving.

2nd Highest Gain: Delaware

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Jon Lovette (iStock by Getty Images)

Delaware had the second highest net gain, with 37.1% more residents arriving than leaving.

Highest Gain: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left
Photo: Piriya Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Vermont had the highest net gain, with 61% more residents arriving than leaving.

