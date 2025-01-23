The 5 states Americans moved to in 2024 — and the 5 states they left

The number of Americans moving due to environmental conditions increased by 121% in 2024, though the overall number of people changing addresses stayed low, according to a recent report on migration patterns within the United States.

Large warm-weather states California, Texas, and Florida led the nation in terms of the overall number of people moving in – but none of the three cracked the top ten states with the largest net migration gains in the 2024-25 HireAHelper Migration Report.

The report, from the moving site HireAHelper.com, analyzed both the number of moves booked through the website and data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine both where Americans are moving to and the factors that influence their decisions.

Relatively few people changed their addresses in the last year – in keeping with the record low number of moves seen in 2023. The report largely attributed the lack of migration to the high cost of buying a new home.

While states with warm climates saw the largest overall increase in population, the states with the largest percentage gains and losses were distributed in regions across the country.

Continue reading to see which states had the largest net moving gains and losses in 2024.