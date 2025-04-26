How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most

Personal Finance

Falling behind on car payments can lead to repossession and long-term credit damage

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Auto loan delinquencies are rising across the U.S., but some states are seeing a sharper increase than others — signaling deeper financial stress for drivers already burdened by high interest rates and growing vehicle costs.

WalletHub analyzed proprietary user data on consumer delinquency rates between the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

John Kiernan, an analyst for WalletHub, has some advice for those falling behind on payments, which can lead to repossession and long-term credit damage.

“Try to get your account current as soon as possible to minimize the consequences,” Kiernan said. “If you pay fewer than 30 days late, your delinquency won’t be reported to the credit bureaus, though you’ll still likely owe a late fee. If you’re more than 30 days late, talk with your lender so they don’t start the process of repossessing your car while you figure out how to pay.”

“Ask if your lender has a hardship plan, or try strategies like cutting other expenses or consolidating debt,” he added.

Continue reading to see where delinquency rates are rising the fastest.

#10: Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Getty Images / Handout (Getty Images)
#8: Alabama

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Washington

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: J Pat Carter / Stringer (Getty Images)
#4: Montana

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Kansas

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: Delaware

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where auto loan delinquency is rising the most
Photo: Mark Makela / Stringer (Getty Images)
