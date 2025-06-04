How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst

Money & Markets

WalletHub set out to find the states that are thriving, and the ones that are lagging behind their neighbors economically

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

The economic health of U.S. states varies widely, due to factors such as job growth, income levels, business development, and overall financial stability.

While some states have relatively strong, thriving economies, others struggle with high unemployment rates, low wages, and contracting industries.

WalletHub set out to pick the states with the best and worst economies, looking at factors across three key metrics: economic activity, economic health, and investment potential. It considered everything from unemployment rates, change in GDP, exports per capita, and the share of the population in poverty.

“A strong state economy doesn’t guarantee success for the state’s residents, but it certainly makes financial success more attainable,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The best state economies also encourage growth by being friendly to new businesses and investing in new technology that will help the state deal with future challenges and become more efficient.”

Continue reading to see which states have the best — and the worst — economies.

5th Worst: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

While South Dakota scored high marks for economic health, it suffered from poor rankings for economic activity and innovation potential.

4th Worst: North Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)

Like its neighbor to the south, North Dakota was dinged for low economic activity and meager innovation potential.

3rd Worst: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Cliff Hawkins / Staff (Getty Images)

Hawaii may be a tourist hotspot, but it still scored low marks for economic activity and innovation potential.

2nd Worst: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

West Virginia suffers from poor economic health and the lowest innovation potential, landing it the second to worst spot.

Worst: Iowa

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Iowa came in last, with the lowest score for economic activity and a low score for economic health, too.

5th Best: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Darren McCollester / Stringer (Getty Images)

New Hampshire took fifth thanks to solid scores across all categories.

4th Best: California

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Despite coming in 47th place for economic health, California still managed to get the 4th spot since it scored second-highest for economic activity and third-highest for innovation potential.

3rd Best: Washington

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Steph Chambers / Staff (Getty Images)

Washington state came in second for innovation potential and third for economic activity, helping it secure the 3rd spot.

2nd Best: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Utah ranked second thanks to its first-place ranking in economic activity, with solid scores in the other two categories.

Best: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Massachusetts claimed the top spot with the highest innovation potential and strong showings in WalletHub’s other two categories.

