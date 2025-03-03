Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
The 5 states with the best roads in America — and the 5 states with the worst roads

Road conditions are a key factor in preventing traffic collisions and deaths

By
Ben Kesslen
More than 40,000 people in the U.S. die every year in car crashes. While many of those fatal accidents can be attributed to human error, road conditions also play a significant role.

Consumer Affairs’ research team took a wide-ranging look at road conditions across all 50 states to find the places with the best and worst roads.

It analyzed road surface roughness on rural and urban roads and car accident fatalities per 100 million miles traveled to make its determination.

Continue reading to see which states have the best roads — and which have the worst.

5th Worst: Rhode Island

Despite its small size, Rhode Island roads aren’t in great shape, with 39.3% of urban roads in poor conditions and 32.2% of rural roads in poor condition.

4th Worst: Louisiana

While Louisiana’s rural roads fare better than Rhode Island’s, its rate of 1.6 traffic fatalities per 100 million miles traveled secured it the spot as fourth worst.

3rd Worst: Hawaii

Hawaii’s urban roads need help, with 44.3% of them in poor condition, landing it in the third spot.

2nd Worst: Mississippi

Mississippi’s concerning rate of 1.76 traffic fatalities per 100 million miles traveled secured its ranking as having the 2nd worst roads in the country.

Worst: New Mexico

New Mexico took last place for road conditions, with 41.7% of its rural roads in poor conditions, 30.7% of its urban roads in poor condition, and a rate of 1.74 traffic fatalities per 100 million miles traveled.

5th Best: Kansas

Kansas scored well thanks to 89.6% of its urban roads and 96.1% of its rural roads being in acceptable condition. Still, it did record a rate of 1.31 traffic fatalities per 100 million miles traveled.

4th Best: Minnesota

Minnesota boasts a low traffic fatality rate, and 93.4% of its rural roads are in at least acceptable condition.

3rd Best: Idaho

Only 4% of Idaho’s rural roads are in poor condition, rocketing it to third in the ranking for best roads.

2nd Best: Alabama

Alabama can boast about how 96.5% of its urban roads and 98.7% of its rural roads are in acceptable condition, securing it the second spot.

Best: Indiana

Indiana was crowned the winner, with just 2.5% of its rural roads and 5.3% of its urban roads in poor condition and a 0.99 rate of traffic fatalities per 100 million miles traveled.

