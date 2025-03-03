The 5 states with the best roads in America — and the 5 states with the worst roads

More than 40,000 people in the U.S. die every year in car crashes. While many of those fatal accidents can be attributed to human error, road conditions also play a significant role.

Consumer Affairs’ research team took a wide-ranging look at road conditions across all 50 states to find the places with the best and worst roads.

It analyzed road surface roughness on rural and urban roads and car accident fatalities per 100 million miles traveled to make its determination.

Continue reading to see which states have the best roads — and which have the worst.