The 10 states with the biggest drug problems in America

Lifestyle

The 10 states with the biggest drug problems in America

Residents in some states are particularly struggling with substance use disorders

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

A staggering number of Americans die each year from drugs, with more than 80,000 people losing their lives to drug overdoses in 2024. And in some states, the problem is particularly acute.

WalletHub set out to find where Americans suffer the most from substance use disorders. It looked at key factors like drug-related arrests, overdoses, opioid prescriptions per capita, and the prevalence or lack of substance use treatment services in each state.

“Drug problems can start from multiple sources, like taking illegal substances with friends or getting hooked on a prescription that was originally given for a legitimate medical issue,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “As states fight drug addiction, they need to consider all angles and make sure they are not just addressing things from a law enforcement perspective but also providing the resources necessary to help people with addictions.”

Continue reading to see which states are most plagued by drug problems.

#10: Arkansas

Photo: Tallon / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Tallon / Stringer (Getty Images)
#9: Louisiana

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Colorado

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Missouri

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Oklahoma

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Washington, D.C.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Alaska

Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Nevada

Photo: Michael Owens / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Owens / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: West Virginia

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: New Mexico

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
