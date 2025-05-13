The 10 states with the biggest drug problems in America

A staggering number of Americans die each year from drugs, with more than 80,000 people losing their lives to drug overdoses in 2024. And in some states, the problem is particularly acute.

Advertisement

WalletHub set out to find where Americans suffer the most from substance use disorders. It looked at key factors like drug-related arrests, overdoses, opioid prescriptions per capita, and the prevalence or lack of substance use treatment services in each state.

“Drug problems can start from multiple sources, like taking illegal substances with friends or getting hooked on a prescription that was originally given for a legitimate medical issue,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “As states fight drug addiction, they need to consider all angles and make sure they are not just addressing things from a law enforcement perspective but also providing the resources necessary to help people with addictions.”

Continue reading to see which states are most plagued by drug problems.