Money & Markets

The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money

Where you live can have a big impact on your first salary

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Barry Austin Photography (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that going to college usually helps you earn more money. And according to a new study, where you live right after college can have a significant effect on your salary.

Legacy Online School, a K-12 online school, combed through data to see where college graduates have the highest median salary one year out.

Unsurprisingly, most of the top 10 states on the list are on the coasts and have major cities, but there were some interesting outliers.

Check out where you can make the most after college.

#10: New Hampshire

#10: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Patrick Donovan (Getty Images)

New Hampshire took tenth place, with the median college graduate earning $71,325 one year after finishing school.

#9: Colorado

#9: Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: PixelView Media (Getty Images)

Colorado was in ninth place, with the median college graduate earning $73,072 one year after finishing school.

#8: Virginia

#8: Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: John Baggaley (Getty Images)

Virginia ranked eighth, with the median college graduate earning $74,468 one year after finishing school.

#7: New York

#7: New York

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

New York took seventh place, with the median college graduate earning $74,504 one year after finishing school.

#6: Connecticut

#6: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Nick Fogarty / 500px (Getty Images)

Connecticut ranked in sixth place, with the median college graduate earning $75,975 one year after finishing school.

#5: Maryland

#5: Maryland

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Atlantide Phototravel (Getty Images)

Maryland was in fifth place, with the median college graduate earning $76,748 one year after finishing school.

#4: California

#4: California

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Rudy Sulgan (Getty Images)

California took fourth place, with the median college graduate earning $78,278 one year after finishing school.

#3: Washington

#3: Washington

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Merrill Images (Getty Images)

Washington ranked third place, with the median college graduate earning $78,485 one year after finishing school.

#2: Massachusetts

#2: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)

Massachusetts took second place, with the median college graduate earning $79,985 one year after finishing school.

#1: New Jersey

#1: New Jersey

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where recent college graduates make the most money
Photo: Richard T. Nowitz (Getty Images)

In first was New Jersey, with the median college graduate earning $80,114 one year after finishing school.

