Cloud Computing

10 states where data centers use the most electricity

More than a quarter of Virginia's electricity consumption is from data centers, according to an EPRI analysis

By
Britney Nguyen
walkway between two rows of server racks
A data center server room.
Photo: Erik Isakson (Getty Images)

Since the rise of cloud computing and internet usage, data centers have become one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

Companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) depend on data centers to provide cloud and digital services to customers. According to an analysis by the Electric Power Research Institute, data center electricity usage by Meta (META), Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), and Google more than doubled between 2017 and 2021.

With the current rising demand for artificial intelligence, that usage is expected to grow faster. Compared to a traditional Google search, a study by Goldman Sachs (GS) found that a query on ChatGPT needs almost 10 times as much electricity. Today, EPRI estimates that AI applications use about 10% to 20% of data center electricity.

“AI models are typically much more energy-intensive than the data retrieval, streaming, and communications applications that drove data center growth over the past two decades,” EPRI said.

By the end of the decade, data centers could consume up to 9% of electricity in the U.S., EPRI found — more than double the estimated 4% that is being used today.

To assess potential data center load growth in the U.S. within the next decade, EPRI analyzed data center energy consumption as a percentage of a state’s total electricity consumption in 44 states in 2023.

See the top ten U.S. states where data centers consume the largest share of state electricity consumption, according to EPRI.

10. Washington

10. Washington

downtown Seattle skyline with the Space Needle in daylight
Seattle, Washington
Photo: Caroline Purser (Getty Images)

Washington data centers consumed 5,171,612 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 5.69% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

While Washington has access to many renewable energy resources, the state faces high energy costs and strict regulations, according to EPRI.

9. Arizona

9. Arizona

Phoenix skyline in daylight
Phoenix, Arizona
Photo: 4kodiak (Getty Images)

Arizona data centers consumed 6,253,268 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 7.43% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

The state has opportunities in solar electricity and lower risks of natural disasters, EPRI noted, but has issues of water scarcity and a need for sustainable data center cooling.

8. Utah

8. Utah

Salt Lake City skyline in daylight
Salt Lake City, Utah
Photo: Darwin Fan (Getty Images)

Utah data centers consumed 2,562,037 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 7.68% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

7. Nevada

7. Nevada

aerial view of Nevada State capitol building
Carson City, Nevada
Photo: JasonDoiy (Getty Images)

Nevada data centers consumed 3,416,707 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 8.69% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

While Nevada has tax abatements and low electricity prices, the state experiences water scarcity and needs sustainable solutions for data center cooling, according to EPRI.

6. Wyoming

6. Wyoming

the Wyoming State Capitol
Cheyenne, Wyoming
Photo: Pavel Tochinsky (Getty Images)

Wyoming data centers consumed 1,857,120 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 11.26% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

5. Oregon

5. Oregon

skyline of Portland at dusk
Portland, Oregon
Photo: David Papazian (Getty Images)

Oregon data centers consumed 6,413,663 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 11.39% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

The state has several opportunities, EPRI said, including low electricity rates, low carbon emissions, and tax incentives. However, Oregon has “complex environmental regulations.”

4. Iowa

4. Iowa

aerial view of Des Moines in daylight
Des Moines, Iowa
Photo: Monte Goodyk (Getty Images)

Iowa data centers consumed 6,193,320 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 11.43% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

The state has low electricity rates and access to renewable energy, but is geographically far from major U.S. data hubs, EPRI said.

3. Nebraska

3. Nebraska

Omaha skyline at dawn
Omaha, Nebraska
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)

Nebraska data centers consumed 3,959,520 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 11.70% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

While Nebraska has low energy costs and tax incentives, its “remote location might limit connectivity options,” EPRI noted.

2. North Dakota

2. North Dakota

skyline of Fargo at sunset
Fargo, North Dakota
Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)

North Dakota data centers consumed 3,915,720 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 15.42% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

While North Dakota has tax incentives and a lower cost for operations, the state needs more robust infrastructure, EPRI said.

1. Virginia

1. Virginia

Richmond skyline in daylight
Richmond, Virginia
Photo: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson (Getty Images)

Virginia data centers consumed 33,851,122 MWh of electricity in 2023 — 25.59% of the state’s total electricity consumption.

The state’s closeness to U.S. government agencies and network infrastructure provide opportunity, according to EPRI, but environmentally-focused regulatory scrutiny is a challenge.

