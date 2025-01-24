The 5 best states in America for drivers — and the 5 worst

As a whole, America is a car-dependent nation. But how safe, time-consuming, and cost-effective driving is depends heavily on your location.

WalletHub looked at 31 indicators to determine the best and worst states for driving, looking at factors like road safety, traffic slowdowns, cost of ownership, and infrastructure.

“Owning a car can really squeeze your wallet if you’re not in the right location,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“On top of having pricey gas, maintenance and insurance expenses, some states can hurt you even more financially with excessive traffic congestion, which wastes both your fuel and your productivity,” Lupo said. “The best states to drive in are ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, well-maintained roads and safe motorists.”

Continue reading to see which states were rated the best five for driving — and which were rated the worst five.