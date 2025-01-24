How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Cars

The 5 best states in America for drivers — and the 5 worst

WalletHub examined a number of factors, including road safety and cost of car ownership

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

As a whole, America is a car-dependent nation. But how safe, time-consuming, and cost-effective driving is depends heavily on your location.

WalletHub looked at 31 indicators to determine the best and worst states for driving, looking at factors like road safety, traffic slowdowns, cost of ownership, and infrastructure.

“Owning a car can really squeeze your wallet if you’re not in the right location,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“On top of having pricey gas, maintenance and insurance expenses, some states can hurt you even more financially with excessive traffic congestion, which wastes both your fuel and your productivity,” Lupo said. “The best states to drive in are ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, well-maintained roads and safe motorists.”

Continue reading to see which states were rated the best five for driving — and which were rated the worst five.

5th Worst: Colorado

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Contributor (Getty Images)
4th Worst: New Hampshire

Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Montana

Photo: William Campbell / Contributor (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Washington

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Contributor (Getty Images)
Worst: Hawaii

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
5th Best: Oklahoma

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Contributor (Getty Images)
4th Best: Iowa

Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Indiana

Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Idaho

Photo: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)
Best: Kansas

Photo: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)
