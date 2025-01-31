What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
The 5 best states in America for entrepreneurs — and the 5 worst

Lifestyle

The leading states have high rates of job creation, low inflation, and corporate-friendly tax environments

By
Ben Kesslen
5th Worst: West Virginia
Illustration: Getty (Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of Americans start businesses each month — and where they live can have a major impact on their success.

Simplify LLC, an online resource for people who started LLCs, looked at data compiled by the Census, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Tax Foundation, and the U.S. Senate to determine which states are the best and worst for entrepreneurs.

It considered six categories: job creation, consumer spending, inflation, business growth, corporate taxes, and educated worker migration.

Check out which states were ranked the five best for entrepreneurs — and which were ranked the five worst.

5th Worst: West Virginia

5th Worst: West Virginia

4th Worst: Mississippi
Photo: Richard Nowitz (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Mississippi

4th Worst: Mississippi

3rd Worst: Minnesota
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Minnesota

3rd Worst: Minnesota

2nd Worst: Iowa
Photo: Owen Franken (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Iowa

2nd Worst: Iowa

Worst: Alabama
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)
Worst: Alabama

Worst: Alabama

5th Best: Oregon
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
5th Best: Oregon

5th Best: Oregon

4th Best: Nevada
Photo: David Papazian (Getty Images)
4th Best: Nevada

4th Best: Nevada

3rd Best: Maine
Photo: Mark Downey (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Maine

3rd Best: Maine

2nd Best: Texas
Photo: Thomas Roche (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Texas

2nd Best: Texas

Best: Washington
Photo: ANDREY DENISYUK (Getty Images)
Best: Washington

Best: Washington

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for entrepreneurs — and the 5 worst
Photo: Joel W. Rogers (Getty Images)
