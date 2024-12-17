Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
The 10 states with the most people in financial distress

Money & Markets

The 10 states with the most people in financial distress

WalletHub studied data such as credit scores and payment deferrals to compile the list

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

Millions of Americans are in financial distress in the wake of a pandemic that decimated savings accounts and amid historic inflation.

WalletHub attempted to determine where residents are in the most financial distress by looking at the state-by-state data of people with a credit account in forbearance or who are deferring payments.

“Millions of Americans are having trouble making payments on their debts, which can lead to unsustainable interest, fees, and credit score damage,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “The best strategies for getting current on your debt include strict budgeting that cuts your spending, transferring the balance to a new bank with a lower interest rate, and working out a debt management plan with your creditor.”

To find which states have the most residents struggling financially, WalletHub also examined average credit scores, changes in bankruptcy filings between September 2023 and September 2024, and the search interest indices of “debt” and “loans.”

See which states made the list for the most financially distressed:

#10: Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Danny Lehman (Getty Images)
#9: South Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Glenn Ross Images (Getty Images)
#8: Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
#7: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)
#6: Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Jacqueline Anders (Getty Images)
#5: Florida

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
#4: Kentucky

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)
#3: Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: EyeEm Mobile GmbH (Getty Images)
#2: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
#1: Texas

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most people in financial distress
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
