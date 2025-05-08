The 10 states where homeownership will most be out of reach in 5 years

More than 85% of current renters want to own a home one day. But some states make that dream harder to achieve than others.

HireAHelper, an online site that helps people hire moving companies, set out to find the states where homeownership will be most out of reach by 2030.

It created a 5-year projection that considered the progression of house prices and household income for each state in the U.S. By comparing a state's estimated median home price in 2030 to the estimated minimum household income needed to afford that home, it identified the projected gap between wages and house prices.

In the process, it found the current median house price in the U.S. is $431,000 but is predicted to rise to $615,103 by 2030. "If an American buyer put down 20%, the down payment would be $123,020, with annual property costs of $37,323," HireAHelper said.

Continue reading to see the 10 states that it predicts will be most unaffordable for homebuyers in 2030.