The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation

Americans everywhere have been feeling the sting of inflation, but high prices are hitting some states harder than others.

SumUp, a payment processing software, surveyed business owners to see how inflation has impacted them over the past two years.

It found that 84% of those surveyed said they’ve had to adjust their pricing strategy in the past year because of inflation and 85% said their business has been negatively impacted by inflation since 2023.

Business owners in the leisure and sport/entertainment & recreation industry reported being the hardest hit by inflation, followed by wholesale and distribution, and real estate and property services.

“We discovered that despite settling rates, the majority of people are still feeling the lingering effects, closely monitoring inflation, and adjusting their strategies to stay afloat,” SumUp said.

SumUp disaggregated its survey data by state to see where inflation was hitting business owners the hardest. Continue reading to see which states have been most impacted.