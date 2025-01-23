Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Economic Indicators

The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation

A study by SumUp looked at the states where business owners are feeling inflation’s impact the most

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Image: Jonathan Kitchen (Getty Images)

Americans everywhere have been feeling the sting of inflation, but high prices are hitting some states harder than others.

SumUp, a payment processing software, surveyed business owners to see how inflation has impacted them over the past two years.

It found that 84% of those surveyed said they’ve had to adjust their pricing strategy in the past year because of inflation and 85% said their business has been negatively impacted by inflation since 2023.

Business owners in the leisure and sport/entertainment & recreation industry reported being the hardest hit by inflation, followed by wholesale and distribution, and real estate and property services.

“We discovered that despite settling rates, the majority of people are still feeling the lingering effects, closely monitoring inflation, and adjusting their strategies to stay afloat,” SumUp said.

SumUp disaggregated its survey data by state to see where inflation was hitting business owners the hardest. Continue reading to see which states have been most impacted.

#10: Utah

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Jason Cameron (Getty Images)
#9: Michigan

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Posnov (Getty Images)
#8: Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson (Getty Images)
#7: Alaska

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Teresa Kopec (Getty Images)
#6: Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: RebeccaAng (Getty Images)
#5: Iowa

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
#4: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
#3: Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) (Getty Images)
#2: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Joanna McCarthy (Getty Images)
#1: Maine

Image for article titled The 10 states in America where businesses have been hit hardest by inflation
Photo: Kenneth C. Zirkel (Getty Images)
