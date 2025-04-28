The 5 states in America where the most millennials moved last year — and the 5 states they fled

Millennials are on the move, with one in 10 picking up and heading to new places in 2024 for jobs, more space, or a different quality of life. But they aren’t moving everywhere in equal amounts.

HireAHelper, an online platform that helps people find movers, commissioned a study to find the states where the 7.7 million millennials who moved in 2024 are settling down.

It compared data to find the states they are moving to the most compared to other generations.

Keep reading to see the five states millennials can’t get enough of — and the 5 they’re fleeing at the highest rates.