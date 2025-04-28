How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 states in America where the most millennials moved last year — and the 5 states they fled

Real Estate

Almost 8 millennials moved in 2024. The states they flocked to might surprise you

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Millennials are on the move, with one in 10 picking up and heading to new places in 2024 for jobs, more space, or a different quality of life. But they aren’t moving everywhere in equal amounts.

HireAHelper, an online platform that helps people find movers, commissioned a study to find the states where the 7.7 million millennials who moved in 2024 are settling down.

It compared data to find the states they are moving to the most compared to other generations.

Keep reading to see the five states millennials can’t get enough of — and the 5 they’re fleeing at the highest rates.

5th most popular: South Carolina

Photo: Raj Mehta / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Raj Mehta / Stringer (Getty Images)
4th most popular: New York

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd most popular: Maryland

Photo: Mark Wilson / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Mark Wilson / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd most popular: Rhode Island

Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
Most popular: Colorado

Photo: Greg Doherty / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Greg Doherty / Stringer (Getty Images)
5th least popular: Indiana

Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)
4th least popular: Georgia

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd least popular: Minnesota

Photo: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)
2nd least popular: Idaho

Photo: Alex Goodlett / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Goodlett / Stringer (Getty Images)
Least popular: Connecticut

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
