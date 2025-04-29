How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least

About
Personal Finance

The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least

Housing costs have skyrocketed, but homeownership is still affordable in some states

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that housing prices in the U.S. have soared. In 2020, the median U.S. home price was $289,000. Now, it’s $418,000. And with mortgage rates remaining high, many people feel like homeownership is simply out of the question.

Advertisement

WalletHub set out to find where people who own their homes spend the most and least on housing. It analyzed the cost of mortgage and utility bills across all 50 states to create its list.

“Homeowners and home buyers have faced whiplash over the past few years, with housing prices soaring and interest rates fluctuating from historic lows back up to the highest rates in more than a decade,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In some states, housing costs can take up around 50% of the median income. In order to manage expensive mortgage payments and other key housing costs, it’s important for homeowners to budget effectively.”

Continue reading to see where people are shelling out the most and least on housing and the average share of their monthly income they spend to pay off their mortgage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th-costliest: Washington

5th-costliest: Washington

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Stephen Brashear / Stringer (Getty Images)

Washington homeowners spend an average of 34.82% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th-costliest: Nevada

4th-costliest: Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

Nevada homeowners spend an average of 35.29% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd-costliest: Oregon

3rd-costliest: Oregon

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer / Stringer (Getty Images)

Oregon homeowners spend an average of 36.27% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd-costliest: California

2nd-costliest: California

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

California homeowners spend an average of 45.99% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Costliest: Hawaii

Costliest: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Hawaii homeowners spend an average of 45.99% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th-cheapest: Ohio

5th-cheapest: Ohio

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)

Ohio homeowners spend an average of 20.38% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th-cheapest: Nebraska

4th-cheapest: Nebraska

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Nebraska homeowners spend an average of 20.37% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd-cheapest: Kansas

3rd-cheapest: Kansas

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Kansas homeowners spend an average of 20.12% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd-cheapest: West Virginia

2nd-cheapest: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Jeff Swensen / Stringer (Getty Images)

West Virginia homeowners spend an average of 19.94% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Cheapest: Iowa

Cheapest: Iowa

Image for article titled The 5 states where homeowners spend the most on their mortgages — and the 5 where they spend the least
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Iowa homeowners spend an average of 18.84% of their monthly household income on housing.

Advertisement

12 / 12