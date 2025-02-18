Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated

"There’s a strong correlation between being more educated and receiving higher compensation,” one analyst said

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: Barry Winiker (Getty Images)

For many people, education helps put them on the path to success. And in some states, that path is easier to find.

Advertisement

WalletHub set out to find the most and least educated states, trying to understand where Americans have the easiest access to the best education.

It looked at data from all 50 states across two key dimensions: educational attainment and quality of education. Beyond graduation rates, it considered factors like quality of school systems, blue ribbon schools per capita, quality of universities, states with summer learning opportunities, and gaps in attainment across race and gender lines.

“There’s a strong correlation between being more educated and receiving higher compensation,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The most educated states provide high-quality educational experiences from elementary school all the way to graduate programs, which helps parents raise children in an environment that gives them as many opportunities as possible.”

“The top states also provide equitable schooling conditions, with low racial and gender gaps in educational attainment,” Lupo added.

Continue reading to see which states were ranked the five best — and which were ranked the five worst.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Least Educated: Oklahoma

5th Least Educated: Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: Davel5957 (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Least Educated: Arkansas

4th Least Educated: Arkansas

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Least Educated: Louisiana

3rd Least Educated: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Least Educated: Mississippi

2nd Least Educated: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: Wesley Hitt / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Least Educated: West Virginia

Least Educated: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: LawrenceSawyer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Most Educated: Connecticut

5th Most Educated: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: f11photo (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Most Educated: Colorado

4th Most Educated: Colorado

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: Jacob Boomsma (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Most Educated: Vermont

3rd Most Educated: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: DutcherAerials (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Most Educated: Maryland

2nd Most Educated: Maryland

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: UmerPK (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Most Educated: Massachusetts

Most Educated: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 most educated states in America — and the 5 least educated
Photo: uschools (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12