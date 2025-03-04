The 5 states in America that retirees are leaving the most — and the 5 they're going to

The number of Americans moving between states to retire dropped precipitously in 2024 – with a 23.8% decline compared to the previous year, a recent report from the moving company Hire a Helper revealed.

The analysis, based on the United States Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey and its Annual Social and Economic Supplements for 2024, largely attributed this shift to rising mortgage rates and the increasingly high cost of buying a home.

In addition to economic concerns, however, the analysis also indicated that last year’s numbers were, in many respects, a return to pre-pandemic norms. An estimated 258,000 Americans moved, specifically to retire, in 2024 – a number which is comparable to the average of 259,300 people who moved in 2016 and 2017.

While a plurality of retirees moved specifically to retire in 2024, there were several other factors influencing older Americans to move across state lines. Thirteen percent of relocating retirees said they moved for health reasons, 12.6% said they moved for their family, and 11.5% said they moved for reasons related to housing.

While Florida is often seen as the quintessential retirement destination, it was actually Massachusetts that topped the analysis’ ranking of states where people moved with the specific intention of retiring.

“Massachusetts’ popularity among those moving to retire could be linked to its access to top-tier healthcare, cultural opportunities, and scenic living, offering a distinct retirement experience compared to warmer states like Florida,” the Hire a Helper analysis read.

Continue reading to learn more about the top five states which people left for retirement and the top five states retirees are moving to.