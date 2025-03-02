Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
10 states with the worst deer problems in America

Lifestyle

The tens of millions of deer in the U.S. are causing serious issues in some states

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: Stan Tekiela Author / Naturalist / Wildlife Photographer (Getty Images)

The deer population in the U.S. is out of control.

In 1930, there were an estimated 300,000 deer in the U.S. Now, there are more than 30 million.

Deer wreak havoc nationwide, causing billions in agricultural losses, triggering potentially fatal traffic accidents, and devastating residential landscapes. Some states’ residents shoulder a disproportionate burden from these ungulate intrusions.

DeerFencing.com — unsurprisingly in the business of selling deer fencing solutions — commissioned a study to see which states are most affected by deer overpopulation. It looked at deer population data and search interest related to deer problems to compile its list.

Continue reading to see which states are the most affected:

#10: Maryland

#10: Maryland

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Maryland, which has an estimated deer population of 230,000, ranked 10th.

#9: Minnesota

#9: Minnesota

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: Education Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Minnesota, which has an estimated deer population of 1,000,000, ranked 9th.

#8: New Hampshire

#8: New Hampshire

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: Gina Ferazzi / Contributor (Getty Images)

New Hampshire, which has an estimated deer population of 100,000, ranked 8th.

#7: Connecticut

#7: Connecticut

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: traveler1116 (Getty Images)

Connecticut, which has an estimated deer population of 110,000, ranked 7th.

#6: Wisconsin

#6: Wisconsin

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: KAREN BLEIER / Contributor (Getty Images)

Wisconsin, which has an estimated deer population of 1,510,000, ranked 6th.

#5: Michigan

#5: Michigan

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: Nathan Derrick (Getty Images)

Michigan, which has an estimated deer population of 2,000,000, ranked 5th.

#4: Pennsylvania

#4: Pennsylvania

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: Philippe Gerber (Getty Images)

Pennsylvania, which has an estimated deer population of 1,400,000, ranked 4th.

#3: Maine

#3: Maine

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: Jose Azel (Getty Images)

Maine, which has an estimated deer population of 320,000, ranked 3rd.

#2: Montana

#2: Montana

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: John Morrison (Getty Images)

Montana, which has an estimated deer population of 449,475, ranked 2nd.

#1: West Virginia

#1: West Virginia

Image for article titled 10 states with the worst deer problems in America
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

West Virginia, which has an estimated deer population of 800,000, ranked 1st.

