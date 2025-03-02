10 states with the worst deer problems in America

The deer population in the U.S. is out of control.

In 1930, there were an estimated 300,000 deer in the U.S. Now, there are more than 30 million.

Deer wreak havoc nationwide, causing billions in agricultural losses, triggering potentially fatal traffic accidents, and devastating residential landscapes. Some states’ residents shoulder a disproportionate burden from these ungulate intrusions.

DeerFencing.com — unsurprisingly in the business of selling deer fencing solutions — commissioned a study to see which states are most affected by deer overpopulation. It looked at deer population data and search interest related to deer problems to compile its list.

Continue reading to see which states are the most affected: