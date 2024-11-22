More than 160,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled nationwide in an E. coli outbreak

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a nationwide recall of roughly 167,277 pounds of ground beef products.

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

On Nov. 20, Detroit, Michigan-based Wolverine Packing Co. initiated the recall due to a potential contamination of E. coli, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Advertisement

An E. coli outbreak linked to the ground beef has left at least 15 people sick, federal regulators are reporting.

Advertisement

The issue came to light when the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, on Nov. 13, reported a number of illnesses linked to ground beef consumption to the USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Services (FSIS).

Advertisement

The FSIS began investigating the outbreak with Minnesota’s agriculture and health departments and traced the illnesses to ground beef products from Wolverine Packing. A sample collected on Nov. 20 tested positive for E. coli.

The affected products include fresh ground beef with a “use by” date of 11/14/2024 and frozen ground beef marked with a production date of 10/22/2024. These products were distributed to restaurants across the country.

Advertisement

The FSIS is worried that some of these products might still be sitting in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. The agency is advising restaurants to throw away or return any recalled products.

E. coli is a bacteria that is found in the the intestines of people and animals. Most E. coli are harmless, but certain strains can cause serious infections.

Advertisement

Common symptoms of an E. coli infection include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting – most people can recover without treatment in about a week, according to the CDC.

However serious infections can lead to serious kidney problems, and could require hospitalization.

Advertisement

The USDA said anyone worried about illness should contact a healthcare provider. The specific strain of E. coli found in the recalled beef can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and cramps 2–8 days after exposure, according to the USDA. Most people recover within a week, but some may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe kidney condition, particularly affecting young children and older adults. Warning signs include easy bruising, pale skin, and reduced urine output. Immediate medical attention is essential if these symptoms appear.