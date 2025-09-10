The 5 states with the highest vaccination rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest

Vaccination remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect public health, but not all Americans are equally likely to get immunized.

While some states maintain high levels of coverage across age groups, others struggle with low uptake and resident resistance, creating gaps that leave communities at greater risk of preventable disease outbreaks.

To identify where people are most committed to getting their shots, WalletHub evaluated the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 16 measures. The study considered vaccination rates for children, teenagers, adults, and seniors, as well as barriers such as health insurance coverage, poverty levels, and whether residents live in medically underserved areas. Each state received a score out of 100 based on its performance across these factors.

“Seeing as being anti-vaccination has become trendy in some circles and misinformation is all over the internet, it’s more crucial now than ever to spread awareness of the benefits of vaccines and make sure as many people as possible receive potentially life-saving immunizations,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The states that vaccinate the most provide the safest environments when it comes to public health, as the likelihood that the next outbreak will begin or spread there is minimized.”

