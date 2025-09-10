The 5 states with the highest vaccination rates in America — and the 5 with the lowest
A new study ranks every state by vaccination coverage, from childhood immunizations to adult flu shots
Vaccination remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect public health, but not all Americans are equally likely to get immunized.
While some states maintain high levels of coverage across age groups, others struggle with low uptake and resident resistance, creating gaps that leave communities at greater risk of preventable disease outbreaks.
To identify where people are most committed to getting their shots, WalletHub evaluated the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 16 measures. The study considered vaccination rates for children, teenagers, adults, and seniors, as well as barriers such as health insurance coverage, poverty levels, and whether residents live in medically underserved areas. Each state received a score out of 100 based on its performance across these factors.
“Seeing as being anti-vaccination has become trendy in some circles and misinformation is all over the internet, it’s more crucial now than ever to spread awareness of the benefits of vaccines and make sure as many people as possible receive potentially life-saving immunizations,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The states that vaccinate the most provide the safest environments when it comes to public health, as the likelihood that the next outbreak will begin or spread there is minimized.”
5th lowest rate: Kentucky
Kentucky ranks in the bottom five, with particularly low adult vaccination rates. Uptake among teens also trails behind much of the country.
4th lowest: Georgia
Georgia has poor vaccination performance in nearly every category, including weak flu and HPV vaccine coverage. Disparities in access remain a major challenge.
3rd lowest: Alabama
Alabama struggles with low vaccine uptake across the board, ranking near the bottom in childhood immunizations and adult flu coverage. High poverty rates also contribute to access barriers.
2nd lowest: Nevada
Nevada sits second-to-last, with weak vaccination rates for both children and adults. The state also has one of the highest shares of uninsured residents, a key factor limiting access.
Lowest: Mississippi
Mississippi ranks last overall, with the lowest vaccination rates across nearly every age group. Childhood, teen, and adult coverage all lag far behind the national average.
5th highest: Rhode Island
Rhode Island rounds out the top five, with high coverage among children and teens as well as robust adult vaccination programs. The state emphasizes equitable access to vaccines, helping minimize disparities.
4th highest: Connecticut
Connecticut requires comprehensive vaccinations for school entry and ranks second nationwide for childhood immunizations. It also has strong systems in place for tracking vaccination rates through immunization registries.
3rd highest: Washington
Washington ranks third overall, with nearly universal Tdap coverage among teens and strong uptake of the combined seven-vaccine series among infants. The state also allows minors to get vaccinated independently, helping counter anti-vaccine movements.
2nd highest: New Hampshire
New Hampshire performs well across age groups, with high HPV and flu vaccination rates among teens and children. It also ranks among the top states for infant vaccination and ensures kindergarten entry requirements include all major immunizations.
Highest: Massachusetts
Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination. It has the highest rate of children receiving key vaccines, along with strong adult flu and pneumococcal coverage. The Bay State also allows minors to get vaccinated without parental consent, ensuring young people can choose protection even if their parents are opposed.