The 8 most expensive chocolates in the world for Valentine's Day

Americans are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation. More than half of that sum will go to Valentine’s candy, beating out flowers, greeting cards, evenings out, and jewelry, as the most profitable segment of holiday spending.

While it’s often enough of a delight to receive a bag of your favorite candy from the pharmacy or convenience store, a special occasion like Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to branch out into more luxurious options.

Expert chocolatiers are constantly innovating to develop new versions of the classic treat. Just four years ago, for example, the wildly popular Dubai Chocolate bars hadn’t even been invented. Today, they’re among the most sought after confections on the market.

When discussing her blockbuster year, the company’s founder Sarah Hamouda explained that creating premium chocolate allowed her to blend nostalgia and pure pleasure with heightened craftsmanship.

“People are drawn to our bars because they evoke nostalgia and deliver a unique experience. Each flavor is designed to remind you of something special from your past or even present,” she told the food publication Falstaff. “The bars are crafted through a detailed process that involves selecting high-quality ingredients, working with our dedicated team, and fine-tuning the recipes.”

Continue reading to learn more about other premium sweets – including the most expensive chocolates in the world, according to the food industry trend publication Chef’s Pencil.