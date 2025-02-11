Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Food & Fine Dining

The 8 most expensive chocolates in the world for Valentine's Day

Americans are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion on Valentine’s Day this year

Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial (iStock by Getty Images)

Americans are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation. More than half of that sum will go to Valentine’s candy, beating out flowers, greeting cards, evenings out, and jewelry, as the most profitable segment of holiday spending.

While it’s often enough of a delight to receive a bag of your favorite candy from the pharmacy or convenience store, a special occasion like Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to branch out into more luxurious options.

Expert chocolatiers are constantly innovating to develop new versions of the classic treat. Just four years ago, for example, the wildly popular Dubai Chocolate bars hadn’t even been invented. Today, they’re among the most sought after confections on the market.

When discussing her blockbuster year, the company’s founder Sarah Hamouda explained that creating premium chocolate allowed her to blend nostalgia and pure pleasure with heightened craftsmanship.

“People are drawn to our bars because they evoke nostalgia and deliver a unique experience. Each flavor is designed to remind you of something special from your past or even present,” she told the food publication Falstaff. “The bars are crafted through a detailed process that involves selecting high-quality ingredients, working with our dedicated team, and fine-tuning the recipes.”

Continue reading to learn more about other premium sweets – including the most expensive chocolates in the world, according to the food industry trend publication Chef’s Pencil.

8. The Orangerie Prestige Assortment by Teuscher: 25¢ per gram

8. The Orangerie Prestige Assortment by Teuscher: 25¢ per gram

Photo: Teuscher

Teuscher’s 72-piece prestige assortment of chocolates costs $203 or 25 cents per gram.

7. The Smoked Collection by The House of Grauer: 26¢ per gram

7. The Smoked Collection by The House of Grauer: 26¢ per gram

Photo: Geneve Avenue

The House of Grauer’s 48-piece box of chocolates costs $99 or 26 cents per gram.

6. Gold Gift Boxes by Godiva: 30¢ per gram

6. Gold Gift Boxes by Godiva: 30¢ per gram

Photo: Godiva Chocolates

Godiva’s 36-piece box of chocolates costs $59 or 30 cents per gram.

5. ICA World Final 2020-21 Specialty Box by Fu Wan: 35¢ per gram

5. ICA World Final 2020-21 Specialty Box by Fu Wan: 35¢ per gram

Photo: Fu Wan Chocolate

Fu Wan Chocolate’s award winning box of eight chocolate bars costs $106 or 35 cents per gram.

4. Chocolate Méditation Collection by Vosges Chocolat: 66¢ per gram

4. Chocolate Méditation Collection by Vosges Chocolat: 66¢ per gram

Photo: Vosges

Vosges Chocolot’s Meditation Collection of 16 truffles costs $115 or 66 cents per gram.

3. Pixan Milk Chocolate by Cielo Dentro Chocolate: $1.58 per gram

3. Pixan Milk Chocolate by Cielo Dentro Chocolate: $1.58 per gram

Photo: Cielo Dentro

Cielo Dentro Chocolate’s Pixan Milk Chocolate costs $135 for a single bar or $1.58 per gram of chocolate.

2. Masters Series Enriquestuardo by To’ak Chocolate Company: $9.80 per gram

2. Masters Series Enriquestuardo by To’ak Chocolate Company: $9.80 per gram

Photo: To’ak Chocolate

To’ak Chocolate’s Enriquestuardo chocolate costs $490 per box or $9.80 per gram.

1. La Madeline au Truffe by House of Knipschildt: $25 per gram

1. La Madeline au Truffe by House of Knipschildt: $25 per gram

Photo: House Of Knipschildt

The House of Knipschildt’s La Madeline au Truffe costs $250 for a single truffle or $25 per gram.

